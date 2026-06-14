ADHD is linked to chronic pain and several related conditions

Adults with ADHD report chronic pain far more often, but researchers still cannot prove the connection is causal. New reviews point to shared brain pathways, missed diagnoses and overlapping care gaps.

The strongest conclusion in the new research is also the most cautious: adults with ADHD are more likely to live with chronic pain, but scientists still cannot say the condition causes the pain. That uncertainty matters because chronic pain is already widespread in the United States, affecting 24.3% of adults in 2023, with 8.5% reporting high-impact pain that frequently limited work or daily life.

The overlap is not small. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in 2024 that 15.5 million U.S. adults, or 6.0%, had a current ADHD diagnosis, and the National Institute of Mental Health puts current adult ADHD prevalence at 4.4% based on diagnostic-interview data. With millions affected by both conditions, the question is no longer academic. It is about how primary care, psychiatry and pain medicine decide what gets treated first, and what gets missed.

Recent reviews have linked ADHD with chronic pain and a long list of related disorders, including migraine, fibromyalgia, chronic low back pain, orofacial pain, musculoskeletal pain, back and neck pain, arthritis, neuropathies and widespread pain. In adults 50 and older, one Pain Medicine study found pain in 74% of those with ADHD, compared with 43.8% of age-matched controls. Another review found that adults with ADHD were more likely to report non-cancer pain, reinforcing the pattern across older patients as well as younger ones.

Researchers say the mechanism remains unsettled. Reviews point to possible shared pathways involving dopamine and noradrenaline, altered pain modulation, sensory processing differences, neuroinflammation and muscular dysregulation. Pain specialists also note that chronic pain has long been defined as pain that persists for three to six months or more, and the field’s biopsychosocial model recognizes that cognition, stress and social context shape symptoms alongside tissue injury.

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The latest work has widened the lens beyond a few well-known conditions. A 2026 Frontiers review reported that greater ADHD symptom burden was tied to more severe pain and greater pain-related functional impairment. It also noted that pain improvements after ADHD-targeted medication have appeared in case reports, while controlled trials remain scarce. In Japan, a study of nearly 1,000 chronic-pain patients found ADHD-related traits about 2.4 times more common than in the general population.

For patients, the practical lesson is clear: widespread, recurrent or hard-to-treat pain deserves screening for ADHD, and ADHD deserves attention when pain is chronic. Adults who feel their symptoms are being siloed between mental health and physical health providers need clinicians to look for both problems at once, because the research now shows they often travel together.