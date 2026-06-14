Adichie accuses Lagos hospital of stalling inquest into son’s death

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says a Lagos hospital is stalling an inquest into her 21-month-old son’s death, turning a private loss into a test of medical accountability.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has accused a Lagos hospital of obstructing the inquest into the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi Adichie-Esege, as a court fight deepens around what happened during a sedation procedure. The dispute has become more than a family tragedy: it is now a test of whether Nigeria’s health system can investigate suspected medical negligence openly and without delay.

Reports said Nkanu Nnamdi Adichie-Esege died on January 7, 2026, at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, after complications linked to sedation. Three days later, on January 10, Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, sent the hospital a legal notice seeking CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data and the child’s medical records. They also alleged serious failures in care and medical negligence.

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The family’s allegations drew wider attention from the Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists, which reportedly sought a role in the investigation. A coronial inquest was expected to begin in April, but the process was pulled into litigation before evidence could be publicly tested. On June 3, 2026, the Lagos State High Court ordered a temporary stay of the inquest pending judicial review, and the coroner’s court later adjourned further proceedings.

Source: thestar.ng

Reports said Euracare’s lawyers challenged the coroner’s jurisdiction to conduct the inquiry, arguing against the forum examining the case. Adichie, however, said the hospital’s actions were stalling, muddying and obfuscating the process, sharpening concerns that procedural tactics can slow access to answers when a child dies under disputed circumstances.

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Carlos Figueroa via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The case has placed a spotlight on private healthcare accountability in Nigeria, where families often face steep legal and institutional barriers when they seek records, independent scrutiny and a public explanation of a patient’s death. For many observers, the question is no longer only what happened to Nkanu Nnamdi Adichie-Esege, but whether the system can deliver a credible inquiry before delay erodes trust further.