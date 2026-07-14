AFA expands global brand as Argentina plans for the post-Messi era

Argentina’s brand is now a global business, and the AFA is using sponsors, new markets and institutional proof to blunt the shock of life after Messi.

The AFA is treating the post-Messi era as a business transition, not just a sporting one. With Lionel Messi still central to the team’s global pull, the federation has spent the last several years building a commercial platform broad enough to withstand the day he steps away.

A commercial machine built around global reach

Leandro Petersen, the AFA’s chief commercial and marketing officer, has been in the role since 2017, and the federation says the international expansion program began in 2018. That timeline matters because it shows the strategy was designed before the latest wave of trophies and before the current question of succession became unavoidable. The federation has pushed into China, India, the United States, the Sudeste Asiático and the Middle East, turning Argentina’s national team into a year-round global asset rather than a tournament-only brand.

That expansion has been visible in the sponsor book. The AFA closed 2024 with a record 65 international sponsors, a sign that the commercial model has moved well beyond a single-star dependence. In 2026, the federation added or broadened global agreements with Google Gemini, Lexar, Betano, Kalshi, Vacalin and Danone through Mizone in Indonesia, while also deepening its India strategy through KT MEN. The mix matters: it spans technology, gaming, consumer goods and regional partnerships, which helps insulate the federation from overreliance on any one category or market.

Proof points beyond nostalgia

The AFA has also worked to turn brand growth into third-party validation. On December 16, 2025, the AFA and Brand Finance presented the global value of the Argentine football brand at the Emirates Stadium in London, framing the team’s rise as a case study in international expansion. That presentation gave the federation a way to place its commercial narrative in a setting that is usually reserved for elite global brands, not just successful national teams.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Harvard Business School extended that validation in 2026 by recognizing the AFA again and presenting the case study “AFA Global Brand Expansion” for a second consecutive year. The federation says it is the only sports institution invited twice to explain its management and international growth model. For a national association, that kind of academic attention is not merely symbolic: it helps make the commercial program legible to sponsors, partners and markets that value governance, scalability and repeatable brand building.

The Messi question is now a strategic one

The transition challenge becomes sharper because Messi himself has made his own post-playing plans clearer in recent interviews. He has said he does not see himself as a coach and imagines becoming a club owner after retirement. That closes off the most obvious bridge from the current era to the next one: Messi is unlikely to remain a touchline presence or a public face for Argentina in a coaching role, which leaves the AFA to preserve the emotional and commercial lift he created by other means.

That is where the federation’s broader institutional identity matters. The plan is not to replace Messi with another single name and hope the market follows. It is to make the AFA, the Argentina shirt and the national-team system strong enough to carry value through a roster cycle. Walter Samuel, Roberto Ayala and Sergio Goycochea have continued to appear in official presentations, reinforcing a legacy structure that goes beyond the current captain. Lionel Scaloni remains the sporting center of gravity, but the commercial challenge is larger than coaching continuity. It is about making sure the brand remains premium when the most recognizable player in its history no longer headlines the squad.

Competitive relevance remains part of the brand

Performance still underpins the sales pitch. FIFA recorded Argentina as the No. 1 men’s team in the world again on June 11, 2026, after Spain had displaced it from the top spot in September 2025. That volatility is exactly why the AFA cannot depend on rankings alone, but the numbers still matter. Top billing helps protect sponsor interest, media attention and international demand; losing it, even briefly, shows how quickly sporting status can shift.

Barcex via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For the AFA, the lesson is that competitive success and brand management now operate as a single system. A strong ranking supports commercial power, while commercial power helps finance the environment that keeps the team elite. The federation’s international sponsor base, its academic recognition and its market expansion all serve the same objective: to make Argentina valuable even when the on-field story changes.

India, Indonesia and other growth markets are part of the hedge

The clearest hedge against a post-Messi dip is geographic diversification. India has become one of the AFA’s most important focus areas, and the agreement with KT MEN is a signal that the federation sees room to deepen its audience there. The India play is paired with the broader push into the United States and Southeast Asia, while Indonesia is now part of the portfolio through the Danone-Mizone relationship. China and the Middle East complete a map designed to spread exposure across regions with different consumer bases, media habits and sponsorship appetites.

That spread is what turns the AFA from a team-dependent brand into a multi-market platform. It allows the federation to sell relevance in several languages, through several channels and to several kinds of partner. In practice, that means the post-Messi question is not being left to chance. It is being answered with contracts, markets, institutional proof and a global sales strategy built to outlast a single era.

The result is a federation that is preparing for succession the same way major brands do: by extending the life of the asset, broadening the customer base and proving that the business can keep growing after its most famous face is gone.