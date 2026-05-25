Kayak Names Top Cheap Destinations for Summer Travel

Travel platform Kayak spotlights budget-friendly summer vacation spots amid rising costs, offering options for travelers seeking value.

With the summer travel season approaching and many Americans looking for ways to save on their next getaway, online travel platform Kayak has identified a range of budget-friendly destinations that promise value without sacrificing experience. As travel costs continue to fluctuate, these recommendations offer timely guidance for families and solo travelers alike seeking an affordable escape.

Top Picks for Cost-Conscious Travelers

Kayak's recent analysis of flight trends reveals several destinations where travelers can find competitive deals on airfare and accommodations. While the specific locations highlighted may vary by region and travel dates, Kayak's data consistently points to cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and select international locales as leading options for affordable summer vacations.

Orlando, Florida – Known for its theme parks and family attractions, Orlando remains a perennial favorite for budget travelers, with numerous flight and hotel deals available throughout the summer.

– Known for its theme parks and family attractions, Orlando remains a perennial favorite for budget travelers, with numerous flight and hotel deals available throughout the summer. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – With its extensive coastline and variety of budget lodging, Myrtle Beach offers a classic beach getaway without breaking the bank.

– With its extensive coastline and variety of budget lodging, Myrtle Beach offers a classic beach getaway without breaking the bank. San Antonio, Texas – Rich in history and culture, San Antonio provides affordable accommodations and attractions, making it a strong choice for families and solo tourists.

– Rich in history and culture, San Antonio provides affordable accommodations and attractions, making it a strong choice for families and solo tourists. Mexico City, Mexico – For those considering international travel, Mexico City features favorable exchange rates and lower average travel costs, according to Kayak's data.

Current Travel Cost Landscape

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the costs associated with travel—including airfare, lodging, and food—have seen incremental increases over the past year, making value-driven destinations more appealing. Kayak's insights align with wider industry data, which shows that domestic travel remains popular, but cost is a growing concern for many vacationers.

A report from Statista highlights that the majority of Americans plan to travel domestically this summer, with road trips and shorter flights topping the list of preferred travel modes. This trend further underscores the appeal of Kayak's highlighted destinations, which often feature lower average airfare and a variety of lodging options.

How Travelers Are Saving This Summer

Travelers are employing a variety of strategies to maximize their vacation budgets. Data from the Destination Analysts Weekly Travel Sentiment Index indicates that flexibility in travel dates, early booking, and exploring non-traditional destinations are among the most effective ways to secure better deals.

Booking mid-week flights rather than weekend departures to capitalize on lower fares

Bundling flights and hotels for additional savings

Considering off-the-beaten-path destinations that offer similar attractions to more expensive hotspots

Staying Informed Amid Changing Travel Policies

As travel restrictions and entry requirements continue to evolve, especially for international trips, Kayak encourages travelers to consult up-to-date resources like the Kayak Travel Restrictions Map before finalizing plans. These tools provide real-time information about visa requirements, health protocols, and other essential details that can impact travel costs and logistics.

Looking Ahead

With summer travel demand expected to remain strong, value-focused destinations are likely to see increased interest. Kayak's recommendations, backed by robust data on flight and lodging trends, offer a practical starting point for travelers determined to stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality. As always, flexibility, early planning, and careful research remain key to unlocking affordable summer adventures.