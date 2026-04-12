Twenty-four members of Congress are age 80 or older, with more than half seeking re-election, raising questions about age and representation.

Twenty-four members of Congress are currently age 80 or older, and more than half of these octogenarians are running for re-election in 2024, according to recent reporting from NBC News. This trend shines a spotlight on the advanced age of many sitting lawmakers and has fueled ongoing debate about the role of age in American political leadership.

Octogenarians Remain a Force in Congress

The presence of older legislators is not new on Capitol Hill, but the current numbers are notable. As detailed by the Congressional Research Service, the average age of members in the 118th Congress is among the highest in modern history. The continued service of lawmakers in their 80s and beyond is a defining feature of today’s legislative branch.

There are 24 sitting members of Congress age 80 or older.

of Congress age 80 or older. More than half of these individuals are actively seeking re-election .

. These members include both Senators and Representatives, with their ages and tenures publicly available in the official Senate roster and the House Member Directory.

Historical Context and Age Distribution

According to age distribution statistics compiled by Ballotpedia, the proportion of Congress members over 80 has steadily increased in recent decades. The Pew Research Center has also noted in its recent analysis that the median age of the Senate is now over 65, with the House median age just under 60. These figures underscore how Congress overall remains significantly older than the general U.S. population.

Incumbency and the 2024 Election

Despite their advanced age, many of these lawmakers continue to hold significant power and influence within their chambers. Data from OpenSecrets confirms that a majority of Congress’s oldest members are pursuing new terms in office. Incumbency remains a strong advantage in U.S. elections, and these veteran lawmakers often tout their experience and committee seniority as assets for their constituents.

Public Debate and Calls for Change

The decision by so many octogenarian members to seek re-election has sparked renewed debate among voters, political observers, and advocacy groups. Some argue that the institutional knowledge and long-term relationships held by senior members are critical for effective governance. Others, however, express concern about whether Congress’s upper age bracket reflects or represents the broader population and whether age limits or other reforms should be considered.

The Pew Research Center’s research shows that while age often brings experience, it may also raise questions about lawmakers’ ability to keep pace with rapidly changing policy areas and the evolving needs of younger generations. Public opinion polls consistently find that Americans are divided on the issue of term limits and age restrictions for elected officials.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 election approaches, the choices made by these 24 lawmakers—and their constituents—will continue to shape the national conversation about age, experience, and representation in American democracy. With more than half of Congress’s oldest members seeking to extend their careers, the coming election will test both the power of incumbency and the appetite for generational change on Capitol Hill.