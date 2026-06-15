AGS Myanmar founder Adam Castillo detained at Yangon airport

Adam Castillo, founder of AGS Myanmar, was detained after returning to Yangon, as a possible lawsuit and Myanmar’s opaque legal climate cloud the case.

Adam Castillo’s detention at Yangon International Airport put a U.S.-linked business figure at the center of a case that now looks part commercial dispute, part rule-of-law test in Myanmar. Castillo, the founder and owner of AGS Myanmar and a former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, was taken into custody on June 12 after returning to Yangon from travel abroad.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that an American had been detained in Myanmar but could not comment further because of privacy concerns. AGS Myanmar, a security risk management firm, said only that the matter was an “ongoing matter” and declined further comment.

Castillo had recently published a memoir, Finding Our Voice, about working in Myanmar through the 2021 military coup. One account said he had been traveling abroad to promote the book before returning to the country. That detail has sharpened attention on a case that sits at the intersection of business, politics and personal risk in Southeast Asia’s most isolated major economy.

The reasons for the detention remain murky. One line of reporting points to a property dispute or lawsuit tied to a business organization Castillo once headed. Another account said a Yangon police source linked the detention to a lawsuit brought by the current director of that organization. Myanmar’s military-backed government had not issued an official statement.

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For American executives and expatriates still operating in Myanmar, the episode is a reminder of how quickly a commercial dispute can become a legal or political problem in a system where transparency is scarce. Much of the foreign business community left after the 2021 coup, when military rule and sanctions reshaped the country’s investment climate and raised the costs of operating there.

Castillo’s case now illustrates the narrow limits of U.S. consular leverage in Myanmar. Washington can acknowledge a detention and seek information, but once a matter enters Myanmar’s opaque legal machinery, the practical protections for Americans and U.S.-linked firms can be thin.