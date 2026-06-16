Agustín praises Uruguay’s defiance after draw, eyes must-win group games

Canobbio said Uruguay’s next two games must be treated as finals after the Saudi Arabia draw left Group H margins razor-thin.

Agustín Canobbio left Uruguay’s draw with Saudi Arabia sounding both frustrated and defiant, saying the goal could have arrived earlier and framing the rest of Group H as a sequence of finals. The point kept Marcelo Bielsa’s side alive, but it also sharpened the stakes in a group where Spain, Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia are all still in the picture, and where FIFA sees Spain as the team to beat because it arrives as defending European champion.

That pressure sits on top of Uruguay’s own history. The Celeste are two-time world champions, from 1930 and 1950, and this is their 15th FIFA World Cup and fifth in a row since South Africa 2010. FIFA also notes that Bielsa is guiding Uruguay in a third World Cup after previous stints with Argentina and Chile, a reminder that the coach is expected to manage not just tactics but the tension that comes with a short tournament and a small margin for error. Canobbio said Bielsa’s halftime message was simple: trust the team’s game.

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Uruguay opened its campaign on June 15 against Saudi Arabia at Miami Stadium, returns to the same venue against Cabo Verde on June 21, and then finishes the group against Spain in Guadalajara late on June 26 local time, which FIFA’s schedule lists as June 27 at 00:00. That sequence makes the Cabo Verde match the clearest chance to bank points and leaves the Spain game looking like a high-wire finale rather than a comfortable closing act.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Canobbio’s reading of the draw points to the tactical task ahead. Uruguay’s issue was not a lack of resistance, but the timing of its finish, and that is exactly what Bielsa will have to tighten if the team wants control of its own fate. Against a group favorite in Spain and two opponents with very different styles, Uruguay will need earlier chances, cleaner finishing and the same defiance Canobbio praised, only converted into goals.