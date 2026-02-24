The Trump era saw major stock market gains, as economic policy and AI-driven trading combined to influence Wall Street’s trajectory.

The U.S. stock market experienced significant growth during the Trump administration, with a mix of economic policy decisions and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence-powered trading, driving shifts in market behavior. As investors evaluate the forces behind these trends, analysis points to both government action and the increasing influence of automated systems on Wall Street.

Stock Market Performance During the Trump Years

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, U.S. equities saw notable gains. According to U.S. Bank and data from the S&P 500 Index, the market rose significantly from January 2017 through early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic introduced volatility. The Trump administration pursued a series of pro-business policies, including tax cuts and deregulation, which many analysts credit for boosting investor confidence and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 climbed from roughly 2,275 at the start of 2017 to over 3,200 by December 2019, reflecting steady weekly gains across most sectors.

The Congressional Budget Office noted strong GDP growth and robust job creation prior to the pandemic, correlating with market performance.

However, the market was not immune to shocks. The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 led to a sharp downturn, with the S&P 500 falling more than 30% in February and March before recovering later in the year. This volatility highlighted both the resilience and the vulnerability of a market heavily influenced by global events and investor sentiment.

The Rise of AI-Powered Trading

While policy decisions set the stage, technological innovation played an increasingly important role in market dynamics. As highlighted by Jacobin, artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading systems became central to daily activity on Wall Street. AI-driven platforms rapidly analyze vast datasets, identify trends, and execute trades in milliseconds, contributing to both higher trading volumes and the potential for sudden price swings.

AI strategies range from high-frequency trading to complex risk modeling, automating decisions that once required human judgment.

Jacobin’s analysis points out that automation has reshaped how liquidity, volatility, and asset correlations behave, sometimes amplifying market movements during periods of uncertainty.

Industry observers have raised questions about the implications of this shift. While AI can increase efficiency and reduce trading costs, critics argue it may also concentrate power among firms with advanced technology and create new systemic risks if algorithms respond to market stress in unpredictable ways.

Policy and Technology: A Combined Impact

The Trump administration’s deregulatory stance coincided with the expansion of AI in finance, allowing technology to flourish with limited oversight. U.S. Bank’s review of the period notes how market optimism, fueled by lower corporate taxes and a strong labor market, encouraged investment in sophisticated trading infrastructure. At the same time, traditional investors were forced to adapt to the speed and scale of AI-powered competitors.

Data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research confirm an uptick in algorithmic trading’s share of total market volume. This convergence of policy and technology created a feedback loop, with each factor amplifying the effects of the other.

Looking Ahead: Lessons and Challenges

The Trump-era market boom offers lessons for the future of finance. While the combination of pro-growth policies and technological advancement can drive record gains, it also introduces new risks that regulators and investors must address. As AI becomes even more integrated into financial markets, ensuring transparency, fairness, and stability will be essential for sustaining confidence and growth.

For those interested in the relationship between stock market performance, economic policy, and emerging technologies, research from the NBER offers a deeper look into these complex dynamics.