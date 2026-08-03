AI app speeds record expungement for millions of Americans

An AI expungement app can draft petitions in minutes, aiming at the 77 million Americans whose records still block work, housing and licensing.

CaseMark says its AI-powered expungement workflow can draft petitions in minutes rather than hours, a speedup aimed at a system where 77 million Americans, about one in three adults, have a criminal record. JusticeBench markets a similar workflow for reentry legal teams, using automation to analyze records, flag eligible charges and generate petitions.

The stakes run far beyond the courthouse. The National Conference of State Legislatures says criminal records can create collateral consequences in jobs, housing, loans and licensing, while a Cato Institute article, The Power of a Clean Slate, puts the number of Americans with felony convictions at about 20 million. In an Oct. 26, 2022 article, the National Institute of Justice said expungement removed a major reentry barrier for people trying to rebuild after a conviction.

The scale varies sharply by state, which is one reason AI tools are drawing attention. Cornell Chronicle said an updated online resource for job seekers with records covered New York and four other states and reached roughly 2 million New Yorkers affected by criminal-record issues. In Utah, Rasa Legal says more than one in four residents has a criminal record, underscoring how many people can run into the same barrier even in states with very different populations.

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Legal-aid groups and local governments have already been building their own second-chance infrastructure. Georgia Justice Project runs community-based Second Chance Desks that review criminal histories for record clearing. The City of Augusta describes its Augusta Judicial Circuit Second Chance Desk as a free resource for citizens of Burke and Richmond counties who want to clear eligible criminal records. On the employer side, JPMorganChase has a Second Chance Agenda focused on second-chance employment, a sign that record clearing and hiring policy are now moving in tandem.

That is where the promise of AI becomes most concrete. If software can sort records, spot eligibility and draft petitions in minutes, it can save applicants time and legal workers hours that would otherwise be spent on repetitive paperwork. But the same speed makes accuracy essential: record clearing only works if the system reads charges correctly, applies the right state rules and does not turn a data error into another barrier. For millions of Americans still carrying the weight of old records, the question is whether AI can widen access to relief without automating the mistakes that have kept second chances out of reach.