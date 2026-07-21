AI app turns conversations into a digital biography

Autobiographer charges $16 a month to turn chats with its AI biographer, Dave, into a PDF life story, even as AI-written books flood Amazon.

Autobiographer listed monthly subscriptions at $16 and yearly plans at $99 on the Apple App Store, where the iPhone-only app is pitched as a way to "tell your life story." The product turns conversations with "Dave, your AI biographer" into a digital biography that can be shared as a PDF.

The company says the app is built to help users preserve life stories, memories and personal wisdom through guided conversations. As the software learns more about a person, it writes those exchanges into a digital biography, and its website says the goal is to turn life stories into a book through meaningful conversations.

Matt Bowman is identified on Autobiographer’s about page as the company’s chief executive officer. The company says Bowman is a former Green Beret captain who led U.S. Army Special Operations units in combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan before later working on trust and safety issues at Facebook. That mix of military experience and platform safety work gives the startup an unusual leadership profile for a consumer AI writing tool.

AI-generated illustration

The app sits at the intersection of two fast-moving trends: personal AI assistants and automated publishing. Autobiographer presents itself as a way to capture family memories and personal wisdom in a cleaner, more organized form than a notebook or voice memo, while the app store pricing puts that service squarely in consumer subscription territory rather than enterprise software.

The wider market context is less tidy. A July 16, 2026 New York Times feature titled "I Got Slopped" said someone used AI to write Kashmir Hill’s biography and said thousands more AI-generated biography books were polluting Amazon. That picture points to a crowded and increasingly low-quality corner of digital publishing, where a tool that promises a polished life story can sit beside an online marketplace already saturated with machine-made copies.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Autobiographer’s pitch is simple: speak, and the app will shape the result into a memoir-like record. The larger question is whether that record reads like a personal archive or just another AI-generated file in a market where biography itself has become a product.