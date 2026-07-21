AI data centers could consume as much power as India by 2033

AI data centers could more than double global electricity use by 2030, while U.S. data centers may reach 9% of national power demand.

New data centers built through 2033 could consume as much electricity as India uses today, turning the AI buildout into a direct test of the power system. The International Energy Agency says AI is driving an unprecedented surge in electricity demand from data centers, with global consumption projected to more than double by 2030 to about 945 TWh.

In the United States, the strain is already visible. Data centers consumed more than 4% of total U.S. electricity in 2023, and the IEA says that share could rise to 9% by 2030. A single hyperscale data center can use as much electricity as 50,000 homes, and the U.S. Department of Energy says the last time the country experienced rising electricity demand was before the early 2000s, underscoring how unusual the current jump is.

That growth is forcing a hard choice for utilities and regulators: build fast enough to keep the grid reliable, or risk shortages and higher costs as transmission lines, substations and generation lag behind demand. Clean-energy resources are part of the answer, the Department of Energy has said, but the pace of AI demand is so steep that the fuel mix for new power plants matters as much as the total megawatts. Faster gas buildouts could ease near-term strain but deepen fossil dependence; faster deployment of renewables, storage and transmission could help meet the load while reducing emissions.

The scale of the shift extends beyond the United States. The IEA says the highest and lowest third-party projections for data-center electricity demand in 2030 differ by a factor of seven, a sign of how uncertain the market remains. Even so, the agency expects the U.S. and China to account for about 80% of projected growth through 2030, putting the two countries at the center of decisions over where new generation gets built and which resources are dispatched first.

India offers a glimpse of the pressure now spreading. One estimate puts the country’s data-center capacity at around 1.5 GW in 2025, rising to 8 GW to 10 GW by 2030. Another report projects India’s electricity demand reaching 4,041 TWh by 2035 as electric vehicles, industry, railways and data centers add load. The common thread across the U.S., China and India is the same: AI and cloud growth are pushing data centers from a niche load into a major electricity-and-grid planning challenge.