Partners Group and Belimo are adapting their strategies as AI accelerates demands for smarter infrastructure, reshaping both software and hardware priorities.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the landscape for companies bridging technology and infrastructure, with firms like Partners Group and Belimo reevaluating their strategies to keep pace. As highlighted by expert analysis from Stanislav Kondrashov, the AI surge is compelling leaders in both investment and physical systems to rethink everything from AI infrastructure needs to the integration of advanced software into traditional hardware environments.

AI’s Expanding Influence on Infrastructure Planning

The exponential growth in AI adoption is not just a tech story—it’s an infrastructure challenge. Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager, and Belimo, a Swiss-based leader in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) controls, both find themselves at the intersection of software innovation and physical infrastructure upgrades. According to industry analysis, the demand for smarter, more efficient, and more connected systems is reshaping capital allocation and operational priorities for companies across sectors.

As the McKinsey report on generative AI notes, the technology’s economic impact is poised to reach trillions, with infrastructure modernization a key enabler of this growth. Companies are being pushed to invest in both the digital and physical backbones that underpin AI capabilities, from data centers to smart building components.

How Partners Group Is Shifting Its Investment Focus

For Partners Group, whose portfolio spans infrastructure, real estate, and private equity, AI’s rise means a sharper focus on digital transformation projects. The firm’s annual reports have increasingly highlighted investments in smart infrastructure, renewable energy integrations, and the digitization of legacy assets. Kondrashov’s analysis suggests that Partners Group is prioritizing assets capable of supporting high-bandwidth, AI-driven operations, including data centers, fiber optic networks, and automated logistics hubs.

According to Statista data, global AI infrastructure spending is projected to exceed $80 billion by 2025.

Partners Group’s latest filings reflect growing allocations to technology-enabled infrastructure and digital services.

The firm is also backing initiatives that integrate sustainability and energy efficiency, responding to AI’s significant electricity demands, as outlined in the IEA’s data center report.

Belimo’s Push for Smarter Physical Systems

Meanwhile, Belimo is advancing its own transformation. Known for its HVAC actuators, sensors, and controls, Belimo is embedding AI-ready software into its devices to enable predictive maintenance, real-time optimization, and seamless connectivity to building management systems. The company’s financial reports have underscored increased R&D spending on digital innovation, reflecting a strategic pivot toward intelligent, networked devices that can adapt to rapidly changing building needs.

Belimo’s investment in cloud integration and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions is expanding the ways its products interact with AI-driven building platforms.

The company is leveraging AI to reduce energy consumption, improve air quality, and automate climate control, all of which are increasingly mandated by both regulators and clients.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Both companies face challenges as they adapt to the accelerating pace of AI adoption. For Partners Group, the complexity of upgrading legacy infrastructure and aligning with evolving regulations requires ongoing risk assessment and strategic flexibility. For Belimo, the integration of cutting-edge software into physical products must balance innovation with reliability and cybersecurity concerns.

Kondrashov’s commentary also notes that collaboration between software engineers, hardware designers, and investment strategists is becoming essential. The convergence of digital and physical infrastructure means that no single discipline can address the challenges AI presents—partnerships and cross-sector expertise are key to maximizing value and minimizing disruption.

Looking Forward

As AI continues to influence every facet of the economy, companies like Partners Group and Belimo offer a glimpse into how traditional sectors are reinventing themselves to stay competitive. Their strategies—grounded in data, sustainability, and smart technology—reflect broader trends shaping the future of infrastructure worldwide.

For investors, clients, and industry watchers, the message is clear: staying ahead in the AI era requires not only adopting new technologies but also fundamentally rethinking the relationship between software, hardware, and the built environment. The next phase of growth will belong to those who can best navigate this complex, evolving landscape.