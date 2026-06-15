AI humanoid robots draw trillion-dollar bets, while school shooting rooms haunt families

Investors are betting on trillion-dollar humanoids, but CBS also showed the rooms of eight children killed in school shootings, preserved as they were left.

Investors and viewers got the same message in a single CBS hour: humanoid robots are being sold as the next trillion-dollar AI frontier, yet the machines remain far easier to stage than to deploy at scale. That tension ran through a June 14, 2026 60 Minutes episode that also turned to the rooms left behind after school shootings and to Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain star.

The robot segment landed amid a rush of commercial claims. CNBC reported on June 3, 2026, that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said physical AI and robotics could produce the next trillion-dollar company, while Shanghai’s May 31 opening of Asia’s first embodied intelligence experience store featured Unitree humanoids dancing for the crowd. An industry report pointed to the 2026 Beijing Humanoid Robot Half Marathon as evidence that the field is moving beyond lab demonstrations, but IDC’s forecast that global humanoid-robot shipments could exceed 510,000 units by 2030 shows how early the market still is. For now, the public-facing proof points are still highly controlled moments: a race, a store opening, and robots built to impress before they are asked to work.

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The emotional center of the hour could not have been more different. CBS said the families of eight school shooting victims opened their homes to Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp so they could document bedrooms left exactly as the children had abandoned them. The rooms held the ordinary details of interrupted lives, including a library book 12 years overdue, and that stillness gave the project its force. The feature is tied to the documentary All the Empty Rooms, directed by Joshua Seftel, and the result is less a news package than a memorial, preserving the physical evidence of absence inside homes that never recovered from the violence.

Photo by www.kaboompics.com

CBS then shifted to Yamal, whom it described as one of the world’s best soccer players just years after he burst onto the pro scene. CBS Sports said the 18-year-old is already a European champion with Spain, and Jon Wertheim traveled to Spain for the interview, where Yamal spoke about the inspirations that shaped his rise, including Lionel Messi and Luka Modrić. The contrast inside the hour was stark: a robotics industry chasing scale, families protecting memories from erasure, and a teenager already being asked to explain how he reached the top so quickly.