AI Models Often Overlook Small Towns in Urban Analysis

New research highlights how generative AI tools frequently ignore smaller communities when visualizing cities, raising questions about data bias and representation.

When artificial intelligence tools are tasked with imagining cities, smaller communities regularly fade from view, according to new research first reported by EurekAlert! As generative AI systems increasingly shape urban planning, media, and public policy, concerns are mounting about whether these technologies accurately represent the full spectrum of American urban life—including the vast number of towns and cities that fall outside major metropolitan areas.

Generative AI's Urban Focus Misses Small Communities

Recent studies have found that AI models, particularly those used for urban visualization and analysis, tend to focus overwhelmingly on large, well-known cities. EurekAlert! reported that when prompted to generate images or descriptions of urban environments, AI frequently omits smaller towns and rural communities, effectively erasing them from the digital landscape.

Small cities and towns account for a significant share of the U.S. population , as shown in Census Bureau population estimates.

, as shown in Census Bureau population estimates. Yet, AI-generated depictions often fail to include these communities, potentially reinforcing misconceptions about urban life.

Why Do AI Models Ignore Small Towns?

This omission is rooted in the training data and algorithms powering generative AI. Large cities dominate online content, social media posts, and photographic databases, meaning AI learns to associate "city" with places like New York or Los Angeles rather than smaller communities such as Sheffield, Iowa. As EurekAlert! notes, this bias shapes not only the AI's output, but also public perception.

Official records and classification systems, such as the USDA Rural-Urban Continuum Codes, help researchers and policymakers distinguish between metropolitan, micropolitan, and rural communities. However, these distinctions are often lost in AI-generated content, which tends to blend all urban environments into a singular, metropolitan vision.

Implications for Urban Policy and Representation

This lack of representation has real-world consequences. Urban planners and policymakers increasingly rely on AI tools to simulate growth, allocate resources, and analyze demographic trends. If smaller towns are missing from these analyses, their needs may go unmet.

According to Statista, the number of incorporated cities and towns in the U.S. exceeds 19,000, with many classified as small or rural.

These communities face unique challenges and opportunities, as detailed in the Urban Institute's analysis of small cities and towns.

Without accurate AI representation, decision-makers risk overlooking critical data about housing, transportation, and social services in these areas.

Biases in AI Training and Their Impact

The tendency for AI to ignore small communities highlights broader issues in AI training. As EurekAlert! suggests, the "disappearance" of smaller towns is a symptom of systemic bias built into generative AI models. This bias can perpetuate stereotypes, distort research findings, and limit the effectiveness of urban policy initiatives.

Peer-reviewed research, such as a recent Nature study, has explored how generative AI models visualize urban environments and found that smaller communities are often omitted unless explicitly prompted. Researchers argue that this reflects gaps in both the input data and the broader societal narratives around urbanization.

Moving Forward: Addressing Representation in AI

Experts call for more inclusive training data and clearer prompts to ensure AI tools represent the diversity of urban environments. This includes leveraging official datasets, such as the UN's World Urbanization Prospects, to capture the full range of city sizes and rural settlements worldwide.

As generative AI continues to evolve, its role in urban analysis and policy will only grow. Ensuring that smaller communities are visible in these digital landscapes is crucial for balanced, equitable decision-making.

For readers interested in exploring the demographics and classification of their own town, resources like the U.S. Census Bureau population tables and USDA continuum codes offer in-depth data.

While AI remains a powerful tool for urban research, its limitations in representing smaller communities point to the need for ongoing scrutiny—and for humans to guide technology toward a more comprehensive view of America’s urban and rural tapestry.