Tech shares climb on strong AI demand as the Dow opens lower, with Nvidia leading chip gains and the S&P 500 hitting a new record.

U.S. stocks showed diverging trends on Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower while technology shares surged, driven by continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 reached a new record high, bolstered by strong performances from chipmakers such as Nvidia.

Tech Stocks Outperform on AI Optimism

Wall Street Journal coverage highlighted how intensifying demand for AI-related technologies continues to buoy the tech sector. Investors remain focused on companies at the center of the AI boom, particularly semiconductor firms, with Nvidia's stock leading the charge. The company has become a bellwether for the market, reflecting broader optimism in the space.

The S&P 500 notched a fresh record high , underscoring the strong appetite for tech shares.

, underscoring the strong appetite for tech shares. Nvidia, a key supplier of AI chips, continues to outperform, reflecting investor confidence in ongoing demand from the AI sector.

Other major indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, opened lower, highlighting a divergence between tech and other sectors.

Market Divergence: Why the Dow Lags

While large-cap tech stocks powered the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher, the Dow's sluggish start reflects mixed sentiment across other industries. Analysts note that parts of the Dow are more exposed to cyclical and industrial sectors, which have recently underperformed compared to high-growth tech companies. This divergence is a recurring theme in 2026 trading, with investors favoring technology and AI-focused stocks over more traditional sectors.

Investor Sentiment and Broader Impact

According to market analysts, the ongoing AI fervor has continued to attract capital, reinforcing technology's leadership role within the market. The Wall Street Journal reports that flows into AI-related funds have accelerated, further supporting valuations for chipmakers and cloud computing firms. This optimism, however, has not been evenly distributed, with value and industrial stocks lagging behind.

AI momentum is driving sector rotation, with tech taking a larger share of the market's gains.

Investors are watching for signs of broadening participation to maintain a healthy bull market in the months ahead.

Looking Ahead

As the market continues to chase AI-fueled growth, analysts caution that concentration in a handful of tech names could pose risks if sentiment shifts. However, for now, the strength of companies like Nvidia is providing a tailwind for the overall market, even as traditional indexes like the Dow see slower progress.

For readers tracking the S&P 500's record levels, real-time performance data are available on CNBC's S&P 500 dashboard. Those interested in the Dow Jones' historical trends can explore detailed data here. For a deeper dive into Nvidia's market performance, historical price and volume data are accessible here.

With AI enthusiasm setting the tone, technology shares are likely to remain in focus as investors weigh sector rotation and market breadth in the coming weeks.