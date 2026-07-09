AI startup Lyzr raises $100 million with its own agent

Lyzr said its AI agent answered more than 130 investors, drafted memos and helped draw about $400 million in interest for a $100 million round.

Lyzr raised $100 million in a Series B at about a $500 million valuation after using its own AI agent to field investor questions, draft memos and track which slides backers spent the most time on. The three-year-old Jersey City, New Jersey, startup said the agent, called SivaClaw and also referred to in company material as Agent Sam, handled questions from more than 130 investors and helped generate about $400 million in investor interest.

The deal is a sharp test of the company’s own pitch for enterprise automation. Lyzr builds AI agents for businesses and has been positioning itself around secure, governed deployment, including private-cloud and on-premises options, immutable audit logs and compliance features for regulated industries. In this fundraising process, the agent was not just a demo. It sat inside the mechanics of the raise, answering questions, producing investment materials and surfacing what potential backers examined most closely.

AI-generated illustration

Lyzr said the setup also spared its founders the traditional Sand Hill Road routine of coffee meetings and warm intros. That claim matters because the company is arguing that agentic software can do more than automate support tickets or internal workflows. In its telling, the same system that enterprises might use for compliance-heavy work was capable of carrying a capital raise, at least through the repetitive first pass of investor diligence.

The company has been making that case for months. In July 2025, Lyzr said Agent Sam helped it secure a $15 million Series A by handling pre-due-diligence questions. It later said it raised $8 million in a Series A in October 2025 led by Rocketship.vc, with participation from Accenture Ventures, GFT Ventures, Firstsource, Plug and Play, BGV, Partnership Fund for New York City and Arka. Lyzr also said Henry Ford III joined its board.

Accenture Ventures announced an investment in Lyzr on October 29, 2025, underscoring how enterprise backers have been willing to align with the startup’s pitch. The latest raise gives Lyzr fresh capital and a high-profile proof point, but it also leaves the harder question intact: how much of the fundraise was real automation, and how much was a tightly choreographed demonstration built to show investors what the product could do.