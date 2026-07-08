AI startups reach revenue milestones at record speed, investors chase growth

Mercor hit $2 billion in annualized revenue four months after $1 billion, as Stripe says the fastest AI startups are scaling faster than SaaS ever did.

Mercor crossed $2 billion in gross annualized revenue in June, just four months after it passed $1 billion and after reaching a $500 million run rate in September. The speed of that climb has become the new obsession in AI, where founders and investors are judging companies less by valuation alone and more by how fast customer demand turns into revenue.

Stripe says the top 100 AI companies on its platform reached $1 million in annualized revenue in a median 11.5 months, four months faster than the fastest-growing SaaS companies. The payments company also says AI startups are expanding internationally from the start and testing new monetization models, a sign that the category is moving faster than the software waves that came before it.

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The list of breakneck milestones keeps growing. Anthropic said in late May that its revenue run rate had topped $47 billion, less than two months after it said the figure had passed $30 billion. Earlier, Anthropic said its revenue run rate was $9 billion in late 2025, up from $4 billion in July 2025. Sierra said it reached its first $100 million in ARR in seven quarters, then added another $100 million in just two more quarters. Glean said in May that it reached $300 million in ARR after taking nine months to move from $100 million to $200 million and six months more to reach $300 million. Gusto said in May that its revenue accelerated in each of the last five quarters.

The comparison is not perfectly clean. Some companies are talking about annualized recurring revenue, others about annualized run-rate revenue, committed ARR, or trailing 12-month revenue. Even so, the direction is clear enough for investors: AI revenue is arriving in much shorter cycles than earlier software eras, and the question now is not just whether demand exists, but whether the growth can hold.

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Bessemer Venture Partners said the sector needs updated benchmarks because AI startup growth is changing so quickly. Andreessen Horowitz found that the median enterprise AI company in its sample reached more than $2 million in ARR in its first year and raised a Series A about nine months after monetization, a timeline that shows how fast capital is chasing early traction. Stripe says worldwide AI adoption rose from 55% in 2023 to 72% in 2024, giving startups a larger base of buyers to convert, but also forcing the market to separate durable customer pull from a spending wave that may not last.