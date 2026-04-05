Top AI Stocks and ETFs to Watch After Tech Sell-Off

Investors are eyeing leading AI stocks and ETFs as potential rebound plays following the recent tech sell-off. Experts highlight top picks and key trends shaping the sector.

Artificial intelligence stocks and ETFs are attracting renewed attention as investors look for opportunities following the recent technology sector sell-off. Leading analysts from The Motley Fool and Zacks Investment Research have identified several AI companies and funds that could be poised for a rebound, citing strong fundamentals, growth potential, and sector-wide momentum.

AI Sector Remains Resilient Despite Volatility

The technology sector has faced notable headwinds in recent months, leading to a broad market pullback that impacted even top-performing artificial intelligence stocks. According to Zacks Investment Research, this pullback has created an environment where several AI leaders are now trading at more attractive valuations, providing potential entry points for long-term investors. The Motley Fool noted that while volatility may persist in the short term, the underlying business prospects for many AI-focused companies remain robust as demand for automation, data analytics, and machine learning technologies continues to climb.

Top AI Stocks to Watch

Both The Motley Fool and Zacks Investment Research highlighted a handful of AI companies that stand out for their strong market positions and growth trajectories:

Nvidia (NVDA): Frequently cited as a bellwether of the AI industry, Nvidia produces advanced GPUs and hardware crucial for training AI models. The company posted record revenues in its recent financial results and continues to expand its market share in data centers and autonomous systems.

Frequently cited as a bellwether of the AI industry, Nvidia produces advanced GPUs and hardware crucial for training AI models. The company posted record revenues in its recent financial results and continues to expand its market share in data centers and autonomous systems. Alphabet (GOOGL): The parent of Google, Alphabet is deeply invested in AI through its products and research divisions. The company leverages AI for search, advertising, and emerging fields like natural language processing. Its diversified business model and strong regulatory filings reinforce its position as a long-term leader in the space.

The parent of Google, Alphabet is deeply invested in AI through its products and research divisions. The company leverages AI for search, advertising, and emerging fields like natural language processing. Its diversified business model and strong regulatory filings reinforce its position as a long-term leader in the space. Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft’s integration of AI into cloud computing, productivity software, and enterprise tools makes it a foundational player in the sector. The company’s partnerships and investments, including in language models and generative AI, have accelerated adoption across industries.

Zacks Investment Research pointed out that these companies have demonstrated “consistent innovation and resilient financial performance,” and their leadership in AI infrastructure and applications positions them well for recovery as market sentiment improves.

AI ETFs Offer Diversification and Long-Term Potential

For investors seeking broader exposure to the AI theme without the risks tied to individual stocks, The Motley Fool recommended considering AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds typically hold a basket of companies engaged in artificial intelligence development, providing diversification and reducing company-specific risk.

One standout is the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ), which offers exposure to a range of AI and robotics leaders. The fund’s portfolio includes established giants like Nvidia and Microsoft, alongside emerging players in automation and machine vision. Morningstar data shows that BOTZ remains one of the most popular AI ETFs, with competitive expense ratios and substantial assets under management.

AI ETFs like BOTZ allow investors to benefit from sector growth while mitigating the volatility of individual holdings.

Other notable AI ETFs are also tracked on ETF.com’s AI ETF comparison page, giving investors more choices in constructing their portfolios.

Market Drivers and Long-Term Outlook

The resilient appeal of AI investments is underpinned by several powerful trends. According to Statista’s industry data, the global AI market size is projected to grow at a double-digit annual rate over the next several years, fueled by advances in deep learning, natural language processing, and expanding enterprise adoption.

The Motley Fool emphasized that, even amid short-term volatility, the secular growth story for AI remains intact. Key drivers include:

Increasing automation across manufacturing, logistics, and services

Widespread adoption of AI-powered analytics in healthcare, finance, and retail

Rapid innovation in generative AI, such as large language models

Ongoing investment by both tech giants and startups

For investors with a long-term horizon, analysts from both The Motley Fool and Zacks Investment Research suggest that current market conditions may represent a buying opportunity rather than a reason for caution. AI stocks and ETFs, while not immune to swings in sentiment, are supported by strong business fundamentals and substantial growth prospects.

Conclusion: Navigating AI Investments Post-Sell-Off

As the technology sector seeks stability after a turbulent period, artificial intelligence stocks and ETFs remain at the forefront of investor strategies. Leading analysts agree that careful selection—prioritizing companies with strong balance sheets, innovative products, and exposure to long-term AI trends—can help investors benefit from the next phase of sector growth. For those preferring a diversified approach, AI-focused ETFs like BOTZ offer a practical way to gain exposure to the industry’s upside while managing risk. As always, investors are encouraged to review official regulatory filings and consult multiple sources when making investment decisions.