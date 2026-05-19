AI Surge Widens Gap in US Tech Stock Returns

Artificial intelligence is driving a significant divide in US tech stock returns, with a small group of AI-focused giants pulling ahead as others lag.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of US technology stocks, creating a pronounced divide in returns between industry leaders and their peers. As the AI boom accelerates, the largest tech firms are posting outsized gains, while many other companies in the sector struggle to keep pace.

The AI-Driven Rally and Its Leaders

Data from Morningstar's tech sector performance shows that the technology sector has seen impressive gains over the past year, but these returns are far from evenly distributed. The lion's share of growth is concentrated among a handful of mega-cap companies at the forefront of AI research and commercialization. Investors are pouring capital into firms with advanced AI capabilities, such as cloud computing, large language models, and generative AI products.

The NASDAQ-100 index , heavily weighted toward tech and AI-driven companies, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 by a wide margin in the past twelve months.

, heavily weighted toward tech and AI-driven companies, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 by a wide margin in the past twelve months. Market leaders have posted double-digit or even triple-digit percentage gains, while less AI-focused tech firms have seen more modest returns or even declines.

Market Concentration and Sector Imbalance

This surge has led to increased market concentration, with a select group of companies—often dubbed the "Magnificent Seven"—driving the bulk of sector performance. According to Statista's annual revenue breakdown, these giants also generate a disproportionate amount of industry revenue, reinforcing their dominance.

AI-focused leaders have seen their valuations soar as investors bet on their continued technological edge.

Mid-cap and small-cap tech stocks, particularly those not directly involved in AI, are underperforming the sector average.

What’s Fueling the Divide?

Several factors are behind this widening gap in tech returns:

Investment in AI infrastructure : The largest companies have made massive investments in AI chips, data centers, and research, creating high barriers to entry for smaller firms.

: The largest companies have made massive investments in AI chips, data centers, and research, creating high barriers to entry for smaller firms. Network effects and scale : AI models require enormous datasets and computational resources, advantages that favor already-established giants.

: AI models require enormous datasets and computational resources, advantages that favor already-established giants. Investor sentiment: The market has rewarded perceived AI leaders, sometimes at the expense of other innovative but less AI-centric firms.

Risks and Opportunities for Investors

While the AI boom has created exceptional opportunities for investors, it also introduces new risks. The current concentration means that a downturn among sector leaders could have outsized effects on tech indexes and the broader market. The MSCI USA Sector Indexes analysis warns that such imbalances can make portfolios more vulnerable to volatility.

Investors with broad tech exposure may find their returns increasingly tied to a handful of companies.

Diversification within tech could be less effective if smaller firms lag behind.

Looking Ahead

As the AI boom continues, market watchers are closely monitoring whether lagging tech companies will catch up, or if the leaders will extend their advantage. Regulatory scrutiny, technological breakthroughs, or shifts in investor sentiment could all impact the current trajectory. For now, the gap in US tech stock returns appears set to persist, reflecting both the promise and the disruption of the AI era.