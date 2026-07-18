AIPAC suspends fundraising for Democrats who backed Israel aid cutoff

AIPAC cut off fundraising for more than two dozen House Democrats after they backed a bid to end U.S. aid to Israel. The move sharpened a party split over donor pressure and legislative independence.

AIPAC suspended fundraising for more than two dozen House Democrats after they voted for Thomas Massie’s amendment to cut off U.S. military aid to Israel, turning a House floor fight into a direct warning about the cost of breaking with the pro-Israel lobby. The group’s donor portal also appeared to deactivate donation links for those lawmakers, including members AIPAC had previously endorsed for reelection.

The House rejected Massie’s amendment 104-314-10 after 103 Democrats backed it, a notable break inside a party already divided over Israel. The amendment sought to cut off billions of dollars in U.S. aid, while AIPAC said the House had fully funded $3.3 billion in security assistance to Israel and thanked the 314 Republicans and Democrats who voted to reject what it called a dangerous measure.

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The episode showed how outside money can discipline elected officials inside the same party. The fundraising suspension made the political price visible to Democrats who crossed AIPAC on Israel aid, even as the vote itself was cast on the House floor as a symbolic test rather than a binding shift in policy.

The split also underscored the growing schism inside Democratic politics over Israel. Democratic Majority for Israel called the amendment “deeply irresponsible,” arguing that it would eliminate most, if not all, U.S. assistance to Israel. At the same time, Rep. Pat Ryan said he would refund AIPAC donations to donors who ask after the vote, and Rep. Seth Moulton said he would support the Massie amendment, saying the United States cannot continue to condone Netanyahu’s actions.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The conflict reached beyond one roll call. The top two ranking House Democrats split on the vote, a sign that the issue has become a dividing line in Democratic races and a test of how much room lawmakers have to follow their own caucus, or their voters, when donor-backed groups like AIPAC draw a hard line on Israel aid.