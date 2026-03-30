Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau resigns following public outcry over his response video to a recent crash, prompting leadership change at the airline.

Air Canada is facing a pivotal leadership transition after CEO Michael Rousseau announced his resignation amid widespread criticism of his public response to a recent airline crash. The decision comes after a condolence video posted by Rousseau in the aftermath of the incident drew intense backlash from the public and stakeholders, ultimately leading to calls for his departure.

Resignation Follows Outcry Over Condolence Video

According to Bloomberg, Rousseau’s exit was precipitated by a furor that erupted after his official condolence video addressing the crash. The video, intended as a gesture of sympathy for the victims and their families, was met with disapproval by many viewers and commentators who felt the message was inadequate and failed to strike the appropriate tone during a period of tragedy for the airline and the broader aviation community.

Leadership Change at a Critical Juncture

Rousseau’s resignation marks a significant shift for Air Canada, which has faced heightened scrutiny over its crisis management and communications practices. The backlash over Rousseau’s video compounded existing pressures for the airline’s leadership to demonstrate accountability and transparency following the crash. While details of the crash—including the number of casualties and the cause—have not been fully disclosed, the reaction to the CEO’s statement highlighted the sensitivity and expectations placed on corporate leaders in the aftermath of such events.

Implications for Air Canada and Corporate Governance

Air Canada will now begin the process of selecting a new chief executive, a move that is likely to be closely watched by both the industry and investors. The company’s board faces the challenge of restoring trust among passengers, employees, and regulators. As Air Canada is one of Canada’s largest airlines, its handling of executive transitions and crisis response carries implications for aviation safety oversight and public confidence in national air transportation.

Air Canada’s latest annual report, accessible via its corporate governance portal, details the company’s ongoing commitment to safety and corporate responsibility.

Official records from Transport Canada provide further insight into regulatory expectations for airline crisis management.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada’s aviation statistics offer historical context for airline incidents and responses across the industry.

Next Steps for the Airline

With Rousseau’s departure, Air Canada is expected to announce an interim leader while the search for a permanent CEO gets underway. The airline’s management faces urgent tasks: overseeing the ongoing investigation into the crash, implementing recommendations from regulatory bodies, and improving communication strategies to better address public expectations during times of crisis.

As the story develops, industry observers will be watching how Air Canada’s leadership transition impacts its operational recovery and reputation. The outcome is likely to influence not only the airline’s future but also broader standards for corporate communication in the aviation sector.