Air Canada flight diverts to Boston after captain becomes incapacitated

A Boston landing ended an Air Canada diversion after the captain became medically incapacitated midflight. The first officer took over and brought the Q400 in safely with 61 customers aboard.

An Air Canada regional flight from Newark to Halifax landed safely in Boston after its captain became medically incapacitated in the cockpit, forcing the first officer to take control of the De Havilland Q400 with 61 customers aboard.

Air Canada Flight 7664, operated by PAL Airlines, left Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport after the captain experienced a medical issue. Air Canada said he was removed from the flight deck “per safety protocols,” and the first officer flew the aircraft the rest of the way.

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Flight-tracking and emergency reports placed the departure from Newark at about 12:39 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. EDT. The diversion began around 1:35 p.m. to 1:40 p.m., and the plane landed at Logan at about 2 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said Logan emergency crews received an Alert II, and ambulances drove onto the runway as the aircraft came in without further incident.

Boston EMS took the captain from the tarmac to Massachusetts General Hospital for medical treatment. No additional information on his condition has been released. The aircraft was later towed to the gate.

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Air Canada said it was working to arrange onward travel so the affected customers could complete their journeys as soon as possible. Aviation experts noted that the incident underscored a basic safeguard in commercial flying: two fully qualified pilots are in the cockpit, and the first officer is trained to fly and land the aircraft alone if necessary.