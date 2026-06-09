Air Canada pilot accused of flying without required captain licence

A longtime Air Canada captain allegedly flew more than 900 flights over 17 years without the captain’s licence Canada requires, after checks at Pearson found anomalies.

A longtime Air Canada captain is accused of spending nearly 17 years in the left seat without the licence Canadian rules require for that job, raising hard questions about how a major airline and federal regulators missed the gap for so long. Peel Regional Police say Geoffrey Wall of Barrie, Ontario, flew domestic and international routes from 2009 until his retirement last year, even though he did not hold the Airline Transport Pilot Licence required to command large aircraft.

Police arrested the 59-year-old on June 1 as part of Project Icarus. He faces fraud over $5,000, public mischief, two counts of uttering forged documents and three counts of possession of a counterfeit mark. Investigators allege Wall used fraudulent or forged licensing documents and then tried to hide the scheme in a false report to police. The allegations have not been proven in court.

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The case surfaced after a Transport Canada review and a routine operational evaluation at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year found anomalies in documents Wall presented. That is the central failure now under scrutiny: Wall, who had worked for Air Canada for 27 years after joining the carrier in 1998, reportedly held a valid Commercial Pilot Licence, passed mandatory recurrent training and annual flight checks, and still was not carrying the specific credential needed to serve as captain. Air Canada said captains of large aircraft in Canada must hold an ATPL, and that Wall did not have one.

Air Canada said it removed Wall from active duty immediately after discovering the issue and voluntarily reported the matter to Transport Canada. The airline also said an audit of its pilot group found no other licensing irregularities. It stressed that safety was not compromised because pilots undergo recurrent training every six months and a Transport Canada check-pilot flight check every 12 months. Those safeguards, however, did not stop the alleged deception from continuing through more than 900 flights and tens of thousands of passengers, including trips on Boeing 767 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

Renato Spilimbergo Carvalho via Wikimedia Commons (GFDL 1.2)

The investigation remains active, and Wall is scheduled to appear in Brampton court on June 29. For regulators, the case raises questions about whether recurring training and flight checks are enough when licensing verification depends on paperwork that can be forged or misrepresented. For Air Canada, it is a stark reminder that credentialing controls are only as strong as the checks that enforce them.