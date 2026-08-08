Airbnb shares hit four-year high after raising revenue forecast

Airbnb jumped 14% to a four-year high after lifting its revenue outlook, as investors bet travel demand is holding up and AI investments are starting to pay off.

Airbnb shares surged 14% and touched a more-than-four-year high on Friday after the vacation-rental company raised its annual revenue forecast, a move that reassured investors about both travel demand and the returns on its technology spending.

The rally came as Airbnb said the stronger outlook eased worries over fallout on global travel demand, including concerns tied to the Middle East conflict. A higher revenue forecast matters because it signals management sees enough booking momentum, pricing power or both to finish the year above prior expectations.

The market reaction also reflected a broader test Wall Street is imposing on technology spending: whether artificial intelligence spending produces measurable gains, not just larger budgets. Airbnb has been promoting AI-powered features that it says make the platform faster, more efficient and more personalized, and its search help page says results are generated by an algorithm that sorts through millions of listings.

The company’s latest operating figures help explain why investors are buying into that case. In August 2026 reporting tied to Airbnb’s quarterly results, the company said nights and seats booked rose 10% from a year earlier to 148.3 million. Revenue climbed 17% to $3.6 billion, while gross booking value rose 16% to $27.2 billion.

Those gains followed a solid prior year. In its Aug. 6, 2025 shareholder letter, Airbnb reported second-quarter revenue of $3.1 billion, up 13% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA of about $1.0 billion and free cash flow of about $1.0 billion. Nights and seats booked reached 134.4 million in that period, up 7%.

Airbnb has been under close watch because travel companies are often among the first places investors look for signs of consumer resilience. A stronger forecast suggests travelers are still spending on short-term rentals even as the broader economy remains uneven, while also showing Airbnb is holding up against hotels and other booking platforms.

The stock move was not an isolated reaction. On Feb. 14, 2025, Airbnb shares had already jumped after strong quarterly results and expansion plans, signaling that investors had been rewarding execution before this latest surge.

For Airbnb, the combination of higher demand, rising bookings and AI-driven product changes is now translating into a cleaner earnings narrative. The company is giving shareholders a reason to believe its technology strategy can support growth while the travel market remains intact.