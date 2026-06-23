Airbus orders urgent inspections of 16 A380s after wing cracks found

Cracks in wing spars forced urgent checks on 16 A380s, with 15 Emirates jets and one Qantas aircraft in the first wave.

Airbus said Tuesday it would inspect 16 A380s after cracks were found in a key wing component on jets operated by Emirates and Qantas, a move that could ripple through schedules for one of aviation’s most recognizable long-haul aircraft. The five aircraft judged most urgent were due to be checked immediately, starting as soon as Wednesday, while the remaining 11 must be inspected before their thirteenth flight or within 25 cycles, a cycle being one takeoff and landing.

The order puts the largest strain on Emirates, which operates 15 of the 16 aircraft flagged, with Qantas accounting for the other jet. Airbus said it had identified all A380s with the same production history and would discuss with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency whether repairs are needed after inspections. For airlines that still rely on the superjumbo on dense long-haul routes, even a narrow inspection order matters because each aircraft removed for checks can squeeze peak-day capacity, add maintenance cost and raise questions about how much life remains in a fleet that is now well into service.

AI-generated illustration

EASA had already moved on the issue a day earlier, publishing emergency Airworthiness Directive 2026-0119-E on June 22 with an effective date of June 24. The directive covers Airbus A380-841, A380-842 and A380-861 aircraft and applies to the wing mid rear spar, the wing inner mid front spar and the wing outer mid front spar on both sides. EASA said the order was issued immediately, without the full consultation process, because the safety assessment called for urgent action. It requires inspections within 39 months after the effective date, or before return to service after storage lasting more than 12 months, whichever comes first, and then every 36 months. If cracks are found, operators must carry out corrective action and report back, while Alternative Methods of Compliance can be approved if properly substantiated.

Source: AP

The latest action fits a recurring pattern. EASA issued a separate A380 wing-spar directive, AD 2025-0280, on Dec. 11, 2025, after cracks were reported in wing middle spars on several A380s. That measure also covered the A380-841, A380-842 and A380-861. A decade earlier, EASA ordered inspections after cracks were found in wing rib feet, first with AD 2012-0013 and then a broader follow-up, AD 2012-0026, which extended inspections to all A380 serial numbers and required high-frequency eddy current checks and reporting to Airbus.

Julian Herzog (Website) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For an aircraft built as a flagship for Emirates, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Qantas, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Etihad, ANA and Asiana, repeated wing inspections carry more than technical significance. They are a reminder that keeping niche, high-capacity widebody fleets flying now depends on continuous monitoring, costly maintenance and close coordination between manufacturers, airlines and regulators.