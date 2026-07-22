Airbus targets near-doubling of earnings by 2029, launches buyback

Airbus set a 2029 operating profit target of 12 billion to 13 billion euros and unveiled a 5 billion euro buyback, betting its backlog can outrun bottlenecks.

Airbus signaled unusual confidence in its industrial ramp-up and cash generation on July 21, setting a 2029 adjusted operating profit target of 12 billion to 13 billion euros and launching a 5 billion euro share buyback. The move puts one of Europe’s largest manufacturers in the spotlight at a moment when commercial aviation is still wrestling with supply-chain constraints, labor pressure and competition for output.

The company’s target implies a near-doubling of earnings by the end of the decade. Airbus also said its dominant commercial aircraft business should generate around 10 billion euros in operating profit in 2029, a level that would depend on steady deliveries and higher production across its most important jet programs. For investors, the buyback is a direct signal that management believes Airbus can return cash while still funding the factory ramp-up needed to hit those numbers.

That confidence rests on a simple premise: aircraft demand remains strong. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said aircraft demand is “very strong” and that Airbus has a long backlog of orders. A day earlier, he said first-half deliveries were consistent with Airbus’s annual goal, reinforcing the message that the company believes it can keep shipping aircraft at the pace needed to support its medium-term plan.

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The timing also matters for the broader commercial aviation sector. Airlines continue to renew fleets, chase fuel efficiency and add capacity on heavily traveled routes, while Airbus and Boeing still face pressure from suppliers to keep pace with demand. Morningstar said Airbus is betting demand for civil and military aircraft will remain strong and continue to fuel growth, which helps explain why management felt comfortable pairing a profit target with a large return of capital.

Execution will decide whether the plan reflects genuine operational improvement or simply a backlog that can absorb bottlenecks for several more years. FlightGlobal reported that Airbus plans to produce 12 A350 aircraft a month in 2028, a steep industrial target that would require dependable engine availability, component flow and stable labor conditions. If Airbus reaches that cadence, the 2029 profit goal becomes more plausible; if not, the backlog could do the heavy lifting while margins wait for the rest of the supply chain to catch up.