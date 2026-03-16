Airline CEOs Push Congress on DHS Funding, Worker Pay

Top airline executives call on Congress to restore DHS funding and improve pay for airport workers, citing security and service concerns.

Major U.S. airline CEOs are intensifying their push for Congressional action to restore Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding and raise wages for airport workers, spotlighting mounting concerns over security, workforce morale, and the passenger experience. The plea comes as budget constraints and wage disparities threaten the stability of the nation’s air travel system, according to a report from Fortune.

Industry Leaders Press for Congressional Support

In a unified appeal, the heads of the nation’s largest airlines have urged lawmakers to address recent reductions in DHS appropriations that impact airport security operations and worker compensation. Their call centers on restoring cuts and ensuring that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees and other frontline staff receive competitive pay.

The DHS budget funds critical airport security functions, including TSA screening and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations.

Airline executives argue that insufficient funding and stagnant wages for security personnel could undermine airport safety and contribute to delays.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for transportation security screeners was $45,470 in 2023, with wages varying significantly by region.

Security, Service, and Staffing at Stake

Industry leaders contend that lower pay for airport workers not only affects morale and retention but also places additional stress on an already stretched workforce. The airline CEOs warn that without restored funding, airports could face increased staff turnover, longer security lines, and potential lapses in safety protocols.

They point to recent data from the TSA showing a rebound in passenger volumes to pre-pandemic levels, further straining existing resources. With summer travel expected to surge, airlines say that fully staffed and adequately compensated security teams are essential to avoid travel disruptions.

Broader Implications for the Aviation Workforce

The airline industry’s appeal comes amid broader concerns about aviation workforce shortages and pay competitiveness. A recent GAO report highlights ongoing challenges with recruiting and retaining qualified airport workers, including screeners, ground staff, and maintenance personnel. The report emphasizes that competitive compensation is a key factor in attracting talent and maintaining high standards of security and service.

Wage growth for TSA workers has lagged behind other sectors, according to labor data.

Security screeners are responsible for screening millions of passengers each day, as tracked by TSA’s daily throughput statistics.

Legislative Hurdles and Next Steps

The airline CEOs’ lobbying efforts focus on the DHS Appropriations Act, which determines annual funding levels for agencies that manage airport security and support personnel compensation. Lawmakers remain divided over spending priorities, but industry leaders hope their unified stance will spur bipartisan action.

As the travel season approaches, the outcome of these funding negotiations will have significant implications for airports, workers, and the millions of travelers who rely on efficient and secure air travel. The airline industry’s call highlights the interconnected nature of security funding, worker pay, and the overall passenger experience.

Looking Ahead

With air travel showing strong recovery and demand expected to rise, the question of adequate airport staffing and compensation is likely to remain in the spotlight. As Congressional debates continue, industry stakeholders and travelers alike will be watching for signs of compromise that ensure both safety and service standards are maintained across the nation’s airports.