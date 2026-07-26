Aitch climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to raise Down's syndrome awareness

Aitch’s Kilimanjaro climb with his dad helped raise more than £160,000 for the Down’s Syndrome Association. The effort grew from his sister Gracie’s diagnosis.

Aitch’s climb of Mount Kilimanjaro helped raise more than £160,000 for the Down’s Syndrome Association, turning a family cause into a high-profile fundraiser. The 5,895m peak in Tanzania, the highest freestanding mountain in the world, became the centrepiece of a campaign built around his younger sister Gracie, who has Down’s syndrome.

The rapper has linked that cause to more than one public challenge. In April 2023, he completed a 15,000-foot skydive in Salisbury with his father Mike and Via Culpan from his management team, and he has said his aim is to change the conversation around Down’s syndrome. His song My G, featuring Ed Sheeran, was dedicated to Gracie, and he donated part of the video budget to the Down’s Syndrome Association.

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The Kilimanjaro effort moved from announcement to reality in January 2025, when an exclusive team of Down’s Syndrome Association friends and supporters led by two celebrities completed a 10-day expedition. Discover Adventure said the group included Aitch, Mike, a reality TV star and a wider climbing team supporting the charity. Aitch had flagged the plan months earlier, writing on X in July 2024: “Me, my dad and some close mates are climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, not only for my sister Gracie but for everyone with Down's Syndrome ”.

Muhammad Mahdi Karim via Wikimedia Commons (GFDL 1.2)

The scale of the fundraising suggests this was more than a one-off celebrity stunt. The climb followed the skydive, the My G donation and repeated charity appeals from Aitch’s family, all tied to the same message around Gracie and Down’s syndrome awareness. The documentary Aitch: Don’t Be Afraid was later set to premiere on Netflix on 26 July 2026, extending the story beyond the climb and into a wider push for visibility and donations.