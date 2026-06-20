Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza

Ahmed Wishah was killed in a strike on a house in Bureij camp, less than three months after his brother Mohammed died in another raid.

An Al Jazeera cameraman was killed in central Gaza after a strike hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp, deepening a toll that has already claimed two brothers who worked for the network. Ahmed Wishah, who worked for Al Jazeera Mubasher, died in the attack, and Al Jazeera said he was its 12th media worker killed in Gaza since October 2023.

The killing came less than three months after his brother, Mohammed Wishah, was killed on April 8 in a separate Israeli raid while travelling in his vehicle. Al Jazeera described Mohammed as a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher. The loss of both men in the same family has become a stark example of how dangerous the conflict has become for Palestinian journalists covering the war firsthand.

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The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out the strike and accused Ahmed Wishah of being a Hamas terrorist. Al Jazeera said the attack hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp and strongly condemned what it called the deliberate targeting and killing of its journalist. The network said the strike was one of several Israeli attacks in Gaza on Saturday that killed at least 10 people, including children, in central Gaza and elsewhere in the enclave.

Under the laws of war, journalists are protected as civilians unless they directly take part in hostilities, and intentional attacks on civilians are prohibited. That protection has offered little practical shield in Gaza, where repeated killings of media workers have narrowed the space for independent reporting and made it harder to document the war without relying on competing claims from the parties to the conflict.

Photo by Abd Alrhman Al Darra

The wider death toll underscores how severe the danger has become. UNESCO has documented at least 68 journalist fatalities in Palestine connected to professional duties since October 2023. The International Federation of Journalists said at least 235 Palestinian journalists and media workers had been killed by early April 2026. For the global press, each death erodes not only an individual newsroom but also the ability to verify events in a war where access is limited and the record is increasingly contested.