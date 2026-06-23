Al-Rashdan fires Jordan ahead against Algeria at World Cup 2026

Nizar Al-Rashdan struck in the 36th minute in Santa Clara, giving Jordan a brief lead over Algeria in a World Cup meeting that carried weight far beyond Group J.

In Santa Clara, a Jordan-Algeria match became more than a Group J fixture. Nizar Al-Rashdan arrived at the far post and steered a low right-footed finish past Luca Zidane in the 36th minute, putting Jordan ahead 1-0 at Levi’s Stadium and giving the Asian side a moment that reverberated across the San Francisco Bay Area stage.

FIFA framed the game as a meeting between two Arab nations chasing a place in the round of 32, with kickoff set for 20:00 in San Francisco, 06:00 Tuesday in Amman and 04:00 Tuesday in Algiers. The timing underscored how the World Cup’s U.S. venues are serving as neutral ground for fan bases that stretch well beyond the host country, with a contest in California linking supporters in Jordan, Algeria and the wider Arab diaspora across the tournament’s American footprint.

Jordan and Algeria both needed points after losing their opening matches, and the result mattered inside a Group J that also included Argentina. The match had added context because FIFA said the two sides had met only once before, a 1-1 friendly draw in Annaba, Algeria, in May 2004. In Santa Clara, Al-Rashdan’s finish gave Jordan its first goal of the match and, according to Fox Sports coverage, only its second goal of the entire World Cup 2026.

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Algeria lined up with Luca Zidane in goal and Riyad Mahrez as captain, while Jordan started Mousa Al Tamari among its attacking focal points and included Al-Rashdan in the XI. Reuters identified Al-Rashdan celebrating with Al Tamari after the opening goal, a brief burst of relief for Jordan before the match turned again. Jordan ultimately fell 2-1, leaving the team to absorb another defeat even after one of the tournament’s sharper first-half moments.