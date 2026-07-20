Al Sharpton to lead funeral for Black teen found dead in Mississippi

Al Sharpton was set to lead Monday’s funeral in Ocean Springs for Nolan Xavier Wells, 18, after his July 4 boat trip death drew calls for answers.

The funeral for Nolan Xavier Wells, the 18-year-old found dead after a July 4 boat trip with friends to a Gulf Coast island, was scheduled for Monday in his hometown of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, with the Rev. Al Sharpton set to lead the service. Wells’ death has become a flashpoint for his family’s demands for clearer answers and for national civil-rights attention.

Sharpton appeared with Wells’ parents, Christine Wonsley and Elmore Wonsley, at a July 10 news conference at National Action Network headquarters in New York, where attorneys for the family called for a deeper investigation and greater transparency. The family said that many of the details they were learning were “not adding up,” a statement that underscored how unsettled the case remained more than two weeks after the holiday outing.

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The family has also agreed to work with a local prosecutor’s office to inspect Wells’ cellphone, a move that could help investigators piece together the teen’s final hours. That step comes as questions persist over what happened after Wells vanished during the trip, and whether the death was accidental, suspicious or still in need of fuller explanation.

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Sharpton’s involvement has elevated the case far beyond Ocean Springs, bringing civil-rights leaders into a death that began as a Fourth of July outing and ended in mourning for a Mississippi family. Civil-rights leaders were expected to attend the funeral, adding to the attention on a service that has become both a memorial and a public call for accountability.

Steve Terrell from Santa Fe, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Wells’ death has struck a nerve in Mississippi and beyond because the family has not treated the funeral as the end of the story. Instead, the service has become the next stage in a push for transparency around the death of a young Black man whose disappearance and recovery left relatives pressing officials for answers.