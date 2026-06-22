Alaba warns Austria must stay sharp against Messi-led Argentina

Alaba said Austria had to match Argentina's intensity and stay sharp to the end, a warning Messi answered with two goals in a 2-0 defeat.

David Alaba framed Austria’s clash with Argentina as a test of nerve as much as quality, warning that his side could not afford to let its intensity fade against a team built to punish lapses. The Austria captain said the plan was to compete with a strong opponent and keep pressing until the final whistle, especially around Lionel Messi, whose ability to decide a match remains the central threat in any knockout-level contest.

That caution proved justified at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Argentina beat Austria 2-0 in Group J of the 2026 World Cup. Messi scored both goals, missed a penalty before breaking through, and finished the night as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history. The result sent Argentina into the knockout rounds and kept Lionel Scaloni’s side atop the group.

For Austria, the match carried unusual weight. Ralf Rangnick’s team had opened its campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan and arrived at the tournament after reaching its first World Cup since 1998. That made the meeting with the defending champions more than a routine group fixture. It was a measuring stick for a side trying to reestablish itself on the sport’s biggest stage, with Alaba, the Real Madrid defender, serving as the clearest voice from the dressing room.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The tactical problem Alaba described was simple to state and difficult to solve: Austria could meet Argentina’s tempo for stretches, but sustaining that pressure against elite attackers was another matter. The early phases showed a side willing to contest space and close down quickly, yet the margin for error shrank as the match wore on and Messi kept finding ways to force the issue. Once Argentina settled, Austria’s resistance became harder to maintain.

FIFA had described the game as a difficult assignment for Austria against the defending champions, and the outcome underlined why. Austria’s return to the World Cup offered a reminder of how narrow the gap remains between a promising re-entry and a hard lesson against a side with Messi in form. Alaba’s pregame warning became the night’s clearest verdict: against Argentina, intensity matters only if it survives all 90 minutes.