Alabama nonprofit founder asks White House to let kids mow lawn for America’s 250th birthday

Rodney Smith Jr. asked the White House to let children from his lawn-care nonprofit mow the White House lawn for America’s 250th birthday. The request turns yard work into a civic ritual.

Rodney Smith Jr. has asked the White House to bring a few children from his Alabama nonprofit to Washington, D.C., and let them mow the White House lawn for America’s 250th birthday. Smith made the appeal in an open letter posted on X on June 4, turning a neighborhood act of service into a public gesture tied to the semiquincentennial.

Smith founded Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service after helping an elderly neighbor mow grass a decade ago. The organization says its work is aimed at keeping youth on a positive path while providing free lawn care to elderly people, people with disabilities, single mothers and parents, and veterans. Its model is built around a simple exchange: children volunteer their time, and neighbors who can no longer manage the yard get help without a bill.

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The nonprofit’s signature 50 Yard Challenge, which began in 2016, asks children to mow 50 lawns for free. The organization says participants earn a different colored shirt every 10 lawns and, after finishing all 50, receive a black shirt and lawn equipment. Its leaderboard tracks every child who has joined the challenge since 2016, and the group says thousands of children have completed it. Smith also previously mowed at least one lawn for free in all 50 states in 2017, extending the project beyond Alabama and into a national demonstration of civic labor.

The timing of Smith’s request overlaps with a larger federal push around the 250th anniversary of American independence. The White House says July 4, 2026 will mark the nation’s 250th birthday, and it created the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday in January 2025. America250, the nonpartisan organization Congress charged in 2016 with engaging Americans in the semiquincentennial, says its goal is to involve all 350 million Americans by that anniversary.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Smith’s proposal places the lawn itself at the center of the message. Instead of a ceremonial ribbon-cutting or a one-off photo opportunity, he wants children who already mow for elderly and disabled neighbors to bring that same labor to the White House grounds, folding volunteer service, public dignity and national symbolism into one act.