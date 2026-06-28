Alan Jackson ends farewell tour with sold-out Nashville finale

Alan Jackson closed his farewell tour at a sold-out Nissan Stadium show, ending a run shaped by Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease and a country catalog that defined an era.

Alan Jackson closed his farewell tour with a sold-out concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, ending a final run that drew fans to one of country music’s most durable traditionalists. The show capped “Last Call: One More for the Road,” a farewell tour that began in 2022 and carried Jackson through a last chapter built around hits such as “Chattahoochee,” “Remember When” and “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).”

Jackson had said publicly in 2021 that he was living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that affects the peripheral nerves and can cause balance and mobility problems. He said at the time that he had been dealing with the inherited illness for about 10 years, pointing back to a 2011 diagnosis. Jackson later said the condition had affected his ability to move and keep balance on stage, and it helped push him toward winding down touring.

The Nashville finale carried a public health dimension as well as a musical one. Jackson’s farewell tour donated $1 from every ticket sold to the CMT Research Foundation, and for the final concert that contribution was matched by an additional $2 from a donor. The disease has no known cure, and the tour also helped keep attention on research for a condition that affects nearly three million people worldwide, according to the CMT Research Foundation.

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Fans who could not get inside Nissan Stadium still had a chance to watch Jackson’s final performance. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum streamed Jackson’s portion of the sold-out concert free at the CMA Theater, turning the night into a shared sendoff for a singer whose career stretched across generations of country radio. His final appearance underscored the closing of an era for a performer whose steady, plainspoken style made him one of the genre’s biggest hitmakers and one of its last mass-audience traditionalists.