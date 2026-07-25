Alan Ritchson blasts Trump over Epstein files, White House fires back

Alan Ritchson said he would get the Epstein files out “in two seconds,” and the White House answered by defending Donald Trump’s record on the case.

Alan Ritchson’s attack on Donald Trump over the Epstein files drew a fast White House defense after the 43-year-old Reacher star used Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to demand that the records be released and to call for Trump to go to jail. The exchange added another flashpoint to the long-running fight over Epstein-related documents, with Ritchson speaking in unusually blunt terms for a mainstream actor.

Ritchson said he would get the Epstein files out “in two seconds” and, in remarks that spread quickly across entertainment coverage, used profanity to denounce what he described as “pedophiles” in politics. He also said, “Go to jail!” and, in another line quoted from the interview, “Bitch, move.” The comments landed as a direct attack on Trump’s handling of the files, not just a general swipe at Washington.

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The White House answered by leaning into Trump’s repeated claim that he has been cleared of wrongdoing. In a statement, the White House said, “Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.” The response placed Trump’s actions at the center of the administration’s defense and tied the dispute to the broader push for document releases and more investigation.

Ritchson’s comments stood out because they came from a major television actor speaking on a comedy and culture podcast rather than in a political interview. The episode fed a familiar pattern in which entertainers become public surrogates for anti-Trump cultural anger, with strong language helping drive attention well beyond traditional political audiences. But the broader audience for that kind of rhetoric remains limited: it tends to travel fastest inside already polarized circles, where outrage over Trump and Epstein already overlaps with celebrity media traffic.

U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jerome S. Tayborn via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The timing also mattered. Coverage on July 24 identified Ritchson as 43 and noted that the White House response followed his remarks the same day. With Epstein documents still a politically charged issue in Washington, the exchange showed how quickly a celebrity outburst can trigger an official response when it touches Trump’s most sensitive legal and political vulnerabilities.