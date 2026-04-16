Alex Condon Returns to Florida Gators, Skips NBA Draft

Star forward Alex Condon has opted to return to Florida for his senior year, bypassing the NBA Draft and aiming for another championship run.

Alex Condon will return to the Florida Gators for his senior season, turning down the opportunity to enter the NBA Draft and reinforcing the Gators’ hopes for another deep postseason run. The decision, reported by both Yahoo Sports and LancasterOnline, highlights the forward’s commitment to collegiate competition and a quest for another championship with Florida.

Condon Weighs NBA Hopes Against College Legacy

Condon's choice comes after weeks of speculation about his professional future following a standout junior campaign. Multiple outlets anticipated that the 6-foot-11 forward might explore his NBA stock after his strong performance in the 2025-26 season. Instead, Condon will use his final year of NCAA eligibility to further his development and chase another national title with the Gators.

Key Role in Gators’ Success

During the 2025-26 season, Condon established himself as one of the SEC’s premier big men. As a junior, he averaged impressive numbers in points, rebounds, and blocks, contributing significantly to Florida’s competitive record. His consistent play was reflected in the team’s statistical leaderboard and helped propel the Gators to the upper tier of the SEC standings. Florida’s performance in the conference and national tournaments has been buoyed by Condon’s presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively.

Condon ranked among the team's leaders in points and rebounds per game throughout his junior season

Florida finished the season with a strong record and secured a high seed in the NCAA tournament

His return keeps the Gators’ frontcourt as one of the most formidable in the SEC

Team and Program Impact

According to LancasterOnline, Condon’s decision to stay was motivated by his desire to compete for another collegiate championship and continue building on the team’s recent success. Yahoo Sports echoed this, noting that his leadership and experience will be crucial assets for a Florida squad with high expectations for 2026-27. Condon’s return steadies the roster for head coach Todd Golden, who will retain a core group of upperclassmen and talented underclassmen aiming to contend for the SEC crown and a deeper March Madness run.

Looking Ahead: Gators’ Prospects with Condon

With Condon anchoring the roster, the Gators are poised to remain competitive in a challenging SEC landscape. Florida’s schedule will feature key matchups against conference rivals and opportunities for Condon to further elevate his career statistics before making the leap to the professional ranks. The team’s 2026-27 schedule will test their depth, but with a senior leader like Condon in the lineup, expectations will be high.

Both Yahoo Sports and LancasterOnline emphasized that Condon’s decision was rooted in unfinished business—pursuing another NCAA title and solidifying his legacy as one of the program’s standout players. His return instantly makes the Gators a team to watch in the upcoming college basketball season.

Conclusion

Alex Condon’s choice to bypass the NBA Draft and play his senior season with the Florida Gators signals a major boost for the program and its fans. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Gainesville to see if Condon can lead the Gators to another championship and further cement his place in Florida basketball history.