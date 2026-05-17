Alex Cooper Announces Pregnancy with Matt Kaplan

Podcast host Alex Cooper is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, marking a new chapter for the couple.

Alex Cooper, the well-known host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, film producer Matt Kaplan. The couple, who married earlier this year, shared the happy news with fans and followers on Friday.

Public Announcement and Industry Response

The news first appeared on AOL.com, with coverage highlighting the couple’s excitement as they prepare for parenthood. The announcement was quickly picked up by other entertainment outlets, including TMZ, underscoring Cooper’s status as a prominent media figure.

Cooper and Kaplan’s relationship has been in the public eye since their engagement, with fans closely following their journey from engagement to marriage and now to starting a family. Industry observers note that Cooper’s influence, especially among younger women, makes her pregnancy news particularly resonant within the podcasting and entertainment communities.

Background on Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper rose to fame as the host of Call Her Daddy, one of the most downloaded podcasts in recent years, known for its candid conversations about relationships, mental health, and women’s empowerment.

rose to fame as the host of Call Her Daddy, one of the most downloaded podcasts in recent years, known for its candid conversations about relationships, mental health, and women’s empowerment. Matt Kaplan is a successful film producer, recognized for his work on projects like the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie series.

The couple’s partnership has frequently been referenced by Cooper in her podcast, where she shares insights into her personal and professional life with her audience.

Pregnancy News in Context

Cooper’s pregnancy announcement comes amid growing public interest in celebrity family milestones. For many fans, such news offers a sense of connection and relatability to high-profile figures. According to Pew Research Center, trends in childbearing among women in the United States have continued to evolve, with many women choosing to start families later in life due to career considerations and personal goals.

Recent CDC data shows that the average age for first-time mothers in the U.S. has increased over the past decade, reflecting broader societal changes. For public figures like Cooper, sharing their pregnancy journey can help normalize diverse paths to parenthood and spark conversations around family planning, career balance, and health.

What’s Next for the Couple

While neither Cooper nor Kaplan has publicly commented in detail about their plans, the announcement signals an exciting new chapter for the couple both personally and professionally. Fans can likely expect Cooper to address her pregnancy and impending motherhood in future episodes of her podcast, continuing her tradition of authenticity and openness.

For readers interested in broader trends related to pregnancy and childbirth in the U.S., the Statista: Pregnancy in the U.S. page offers a comprehensive overview of rates, age breakdowns, and related health data.

Conclusion

As Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan prepare to welcome their first child, their story resonates with many who are balancing career ambitions, personal milestones, and family life. The couple’s openness continues to inspire listeners and followers, marking another significant moment in Cooper’s already influential career.