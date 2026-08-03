Alex Eala beats Jessica Pegula for first WTA title in Washington

Alex Eala beat Jessica Pegula in Washington for her first WTA title, becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a tour trophy.

Alex Eala beat Jessica Pegula in Washington to win her first WTA Tour title, a result that made her the first player from the Philippines to lift a tour trophy. The final at the Mubadala Citi DC Open was delayed by weather, and WTA live updates said play would resume not before 7 p.m., adding another test of patience to a match already carrying title pressure.

Eala’s path to the championship gave the win extra weight. WTA preview material showed she reached her first WTA 500 final by beating Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, while Pegula advanced by getting past Diana Shnaider in the other semifinal. Before the final, WTA head-to-head records had Pegula leading 1-0 after her victory over Eala in the 2025 Miami Open semifinals, so the Washington result reversed a previous meeting against a far more experienced opponent.

The tournament context also sharpened the significance of the result. WTA preview material placed Washington in the North American hard-court swing ahead of the U.S. Open, a stretch that rewards players who can gather ranking points, settle into hard-court timing and carry momentum into the season’s final major. Later WTA match notes described Washington DC 2025 as Eala’s best WTA 500 result and identified the run there as her title run, evidence of how quickly one week can change the shape of a player’s season.

AI-generated illustration

For Philippine tennis, the victory carried a historic edge beyond the trophy itself. Eala’s title made her the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour title, a marker that places the country into a global game still dominated by nations with deeper professional pipelines and long-established development systems. Beating Osaka and then Pegula in the same event showed that a player emerging from outside those traditional centers can still navigate a strong WTA 500 field, handle a weather-disrupted final and finish the job under pressure.

The result also gave Eala the kind of ranking boost and visibility that can affect entry into bigger events and later seedings. Pegula’s loss will sting because finals offer few chances to miss, but Eala’s Washington title is the sort of breakthrough that can change how the tour sees a player from one week to the next.