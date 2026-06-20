Alex Freeman earns World Cup spot, steps out of father’s shadow

Alex Freeman, the youngest U.S. World Cup player at 21, scored in Seattle after becoming the first Orlando City academy product to reach the tournament.

Alex Freeman’s first World Cup goal in Seattle put a bright underline beneath a month that changed his career. The 21-year-old Orlando City defender, the son of Super Bowl XXXI winner Antonio Freeman, had been named to Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-player U.S. roster on May 26 and then scored in a 2-0 win over Australia on June 19.

Freeman’s rise has become a case study in how American soccer now develops elite talent outside the old familiar paths. U.S. Soccer said Freeman signed as a homegrown player with Orlando City SC after joining the academy in 2020 from Weston FC, and Orlando City said he became the first player in club history to move from the academy through MLS NEXT Pro and MLS to the World Cup. He made 34 starts in 42 appearances across all competitions for Orlando, producing six goals and seven assists.

AI-generated illustration

His selection carried more than a family name. Freeman was the youngest player on the U.S. roster and the only Floridian on the squad for a tournament that expanded to 48 teams and 26-player rosters, with the United States co-hosting on home soil. The numbers matter because they point to how quickly a player can move when the pathway is clear: from Weston, Florida, to Orlando’s academy, to a senior club role, to the national team roster for the sport’s biggest stage.

The shadow he is walking out from is unmistakable. Antonio Freeman won Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers and caught an 81-yard touchdown in that game, a signature moment from a career that once defined the family name. U.S. Soccer’s profile of Alex Freeman also notes that his mother, Rochelle, is a Liverpool supporter and that his first soccer coach was his stepfather, Jake Hinkle, details that help explain how his footballing identity formed far from the NFL lineage attached to him.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

u/reepers_hellcat via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

That mix of inheritance and separation is what makes Freeman’s ascent more than a novelty. He carries a famous surname, but his record now stands on its own: a homegrown progression through Orlando, a World Cup roster spot at 21, and a goal that announced him on the global stage.