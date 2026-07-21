Alex Scott rejects Bournemouth contract amid Arsenal transfer interest

Bournemouth have blocked Arsenal’s approach for Alex Scott, but his refusal to sign a new deal raises the stakes in a market where young English midfielders are rarely cheap.

Bournemouth’s refusal to sell Alex Scott to Arsenal has become a test of how much power a mid-table Premier League club can still hold when a prized young English midfielder says no to a new contract. AFC Bournemouth have turned away Arsenal’s enquiry and told rivals Scott is not for sale this summer, even as the 22-year-old has rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract offer.

Arsenal’s interest is not hard to explain. BBC Sport said Scott was one of Mikel Arteta’s targets as Arsenal looked for a new central midfielder, and Scott has already shown he can decide a game of that scale. He scored the winner for Bournemouth at Arsenal in April, a result that underlined why Bournemouth are resisting pressure from a club with deeper resources and a stronger recent pull in the transfer market.

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The contract dispute matters as much as the enquiry itself. Bournemouth had been pushing to agree fresh terms, with a new deal offered in March or April, but Scott’s latest rejection shifts the balance slightly toward the player. Bournemouth still control the immediate outcome by refusing an exit this summer, yet the longer the stalemate continues, the more the club risks entering the kind of bargaining position that has hurt smaller Premier League sides before: a valuable player with outside interest, an unsettled contract and no guarantee that the market stays this favourable.

That is why Bournemouth’s stance is strategically important. They signed Scott as a teenager from Bristol City for £25 million in 2023 and have developed him into an England international. For a club of Bournemouth’s size, that is exactly the profile that can either anchor a squad or become a high-value asset in a crowded market. Scott has also been linked with Manchester United, widening the pool of potential suitors and strengthening the sense that Bournemouth are trying to defend one of their most valuable pieces rather than prepare for a sale.

Source: 365dm.com

For Bournemouth, the issue is no longer just whether Arsenal bid. It is whether the club can still keep control of an emerging England midfielder once his contract position becomes part of the negotiation.