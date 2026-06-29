Algeria and Austria draw 3-3, echoing 1982 World Cup shame

Algeria and Austria reached the Round of 32 after a 3-3 draw in Kansas City, reviving fears rooted in the 1982 Gijón result that still defines this rivalry.

Algeria and Austria drew 3-3 in Kansas City, Missouri, and both advanced to the Round of 32, while Iran were eliminated.

The scoring told the story of a game that never settled. Marko Arnautovic put Austria ahead in the 28th minute, Rafik Belghali answered in the 41st, and Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead in the 55th. Riyad Mahrez then struck twice, in the 60th minute and again in the third minute of stoppage time, before Sasa Kalajdzic rescued Austria with a 90+5 equalizer. Austria finished second in the group, Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides.

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The unease around the draw came from 1982, when Algeria had already beaten West Germany 2-1 and Chile 3-2 and lost to Austria, finishing on four points in the two-points-for-a-win system. West Germany then met Austria at El Molinón in Gijón on 25 June 1982 knowing that a German victory by one or two goals would send both European teams through and eliminate Algeria on goal difference. Horst Hrubesch scored after 10 minutes, and the rest of the match was condemned as a non-aggression pact. It became known as the Disgrace of Gijón and the Match of Shame.

The reaction at the time was fierce. Spanish spectators waved white scarves in protest, the attacking intensity faded after about 20 minutes, and there should have been 22 red cards. Rabah Madjer, Algeria’s former African Footballer of the Year, was “angry, outraged and stunned,” and called it shocking that two major football nations could agree to eliminate Algeria, then a small country in its first World Cup and still trying to establish itself on the international stage.

FIFA altered the World Cup schedule so the final group matches would be played simultaneously starting in 1986, a rule designed to reduce the temptation for teams to play for a result that protects both of them. Opta Analyst found just two shots after halftime in the Gijón match, with the final attempt coming in the 54th minute, and the lowest penalty-area activity in its World Cup database.