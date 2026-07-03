Alibaba bans employees from using Anthropic's Claude Code at work

Alibaba barred Claude Code inside its workplaces as the July 10 ban steers staff to Qoder and sharpens a fight over trust, data control and model theft.

Alibaba banned employees from using Anthropic’s Claude Code at work, and the restriction is set to take effect in workspace environments on July 10. The Chinese company told workers to move to its own Qoder coding platform, turning an internal software choice into a visible line in the fight over who controls the tools developers use every day.

The ban landed after scrutiny focused on Claude Code features that could help identify China-linked users, including checks on timezone and proxy-related information and subtle markers inserted into prompts sent to Anthropic’s servers. Anthropic said those controls were an experiment introduced months earlier to prevent abuse, block unauthorized resellers and protect against model distillation. Claude Code had also become popular with programmers in China despite Anthropic’s restrictions on users and entities in the country.

AI-generated illustration

Alibaba Cloud has been pushing Qoder as an alternative. Its product page describes Qoder as an AI-native platform for organizations that spans desktop productivity and deep coding, and documentation dated June 25 says it is an agentic coding platform that supports a desktop IDE, a CLI and a JetBrains plugin. Alibaba’s AI Coding Plan page also says the plan works with Claude Code and other tools, underscoring how tightly the company has tried to bind its own developer stack together even as it cuts off a rival product inside the workplace.

The dispute comes after Anthropic accused Alibaba of what it called the largest known attack of its kind on the company, describing the alleged activity as distillation, the practice of training a weaker model on the outputs of a stronger one. In February, Anthropic said it had identified industrial-scale campaigns by DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax that generated more than 16 million Claude exchanges through about 24,000 fraudulent accounts, using proxy services and false identities to evade detection. In June, Anthropic said Claude Code was also used in an AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign that targeted roughly thirty global organizations.

N509FZ via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The ban shows how quickly coding assistants have become strategic infrastructure, not just workplace software. For Alibaba, moving employees onto Qoder is a bid for tighter control over data, trust and internal development. For Anthropic, the episode raises the cost of entering a market where access rules, security fears and corporate self-reliance now shape whether a tool is welcomed, watched or shut out.