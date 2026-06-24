Alibaba sues Pentagon over Chinese military company label

Alibaba sued the Pentagon after being labeled a Chinese military company, challenging a designation it says has no basis in fact or law.

Alibaba filed suit against the U.S. government in California on June 23 after the Pentagon labeled it a Chinese military company, escalating a fight over how far Washington’s security blacklists can reach into private business. The company is seeking to have the designation removed.

The label carries consequences that go beyond reputation. Being listed as a military-linked entity can make it harder for a company to win U.S. defense contracts and can signal to investors and business partners that Washington views the firm through a national-security lens.

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Alibaba says the designation wrongly ties one of China’s largest private technology and e-commerce companies to the country’s military apparatus. The company argues that it is an e-commerce and cloud-computing business, not a military contractor, and that the Defense Department’s action mischaracterizes its business and structure.

The case comes after the Pentagon expanded the list of firms it says support, or are linked to, China’s defense-industrial base. That list has become one of the sharpest tools in the wider U.S.-China technology and security clash, where disputes now move through courtrooms, corporate registries and administrative blacklists as much as through diplomacy and trade policy.

For Alibaba, the lawsuit is also a challenge to the standards behind a powerful government label that can shape global operations far beyond the United States. For Washington, it is a test of whether national-security designations can be imposed on a major private company without clearer public justification, and whether courts will demand more precise boundaries around the use of such blacklists.