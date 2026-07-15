Alix Earle says she will address Alex Cooper fallout on Netflix series

Alix Earle said her fallout with Alex Cooper will play out on Netflix after filming made the breakup part of the series.

Alix Earle said she will finally address her fallout with Alex Cooper on Earle Meets World, the Netflix unscripted series set to arrive later in 2026. Earle said producers wanted her to discuss the split early in filming, but she was not comfortable at first; as production continued, the dispute became unavoidable and her family was drawn into the story. Netflix says the series will follow Earle’s blended family, including her sister and fellow creator Ashtin Earle, along with friends, turning a personal rupture into a plotline inside a platform-built rebrand.

The fallout has business roots. Cooper signed Earle to Unwell Network in 2023, and Hot Mess was later dropped from the network on Feb. 25, 2025. SiriusXM stopped selling ads for the show and Unwell renounced its rights, leaving Earle free to pursue other opportunities. The break also showed how quickly creator alliances can shift from partnership to asset management, with podcast ownership, ad sales and network control all in play.

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The feud became public in April 2026 after Cooper posted on TikTok accusing Earle of fueling fake drama, following Earle’s repost of a viral clip criticizing Cooper. Earle answered briefly in comments but did not lay out her version publicly at the time. In the new interview, she said she was not ready to talk about the conflict when filming started and described the behind-the-scenes emotional strain as something her family helped her through.

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The Netflix series gives Earle a higher-value stage than a quick social-media response. Earle’s skin-care brand Reale Actives took in $1 million in its first five minutes and sold out by day’s end, while Netflix says she has more than 13 million combined TikTok and Instagram followers. Folding the Cooper dispute into a family reality show lets Earle package the fallout alongside the rest of her brand, where the audience is not just watching the drama, but also the business built around it.