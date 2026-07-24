All residents evacuated as Cairngorms wildfire rages near Nethy Bridge

All residents of Nethy Bridge were evacuated after winds made a Cairngorms wildfire unpredictable, prompting Police Scotland to declare a major incident.

Police Scotland declared a major incident after all residents of Nethy Bridge were evacuated as a wildfire in the Cairngorms spread through heathland near Ryvoan Bothy, close to the village. Strengthening winds and changing weather conditions made the blaze increasingly unpredictable as emergency crews worked through the night.

The fire had been burning for more than a week and drew a large response from fire crews in the Cairngorms National Park. A BBC report said more than 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, while the Cairngorms National Park Authority said the wildfire region was largely surrounded. Residents were urged to stay away from the area as crews pressed on with containment work.

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The evacuation of Nethy Bridge showed how quickly a remote wildfire can become a public-safety emergency when conditions shift. What began in heathland near a well-known bothy became a village-level response, with hundreds of people fleeing their homes and the local landscape under sustained pressure from the fire.

Community concern also intensified because the latest blaze was being compared with a previous devastating wildfire. A community leader said lessons had not been learned from that earlier incident, underscoring the unease over whether planning, fuel management and firefighting capacity are keeping pace with the growing risk of extreme land-fire events.

Source: aol.com

The Cairngorms response also exposed the demands on Scotland’s emergency system when fire behavior becomes erratic. With crews working to surround the blaze and police managing evacuations, the operation depended on rapid coordination between firefighting units, local authorities and park officials. The scale of the deployment, and the decision to remove every resident from Nethy Bridge, showed the threshold at which a rural wildfire stops being a local incident and becomes a national test of readiness.