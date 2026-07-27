Allchin powers Talons to AUSL title as league gains momentum

Jadelyn Allchin homered, doubled and drove in three runs as Utah swept Chicago, and the AUSL used the title stage to show real momentum.

Jadelyn Allchin homered, doubled and drove in three runs Sunday as the Utah Talons beat the Chicago Bandits 6-1 at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas, to win the Athletes Unlimited Softball League championship for the second straight season. The Talons swept the best-of-three series, and Allchin was named championship series MVP after driving Utah’s offense through the decisive game.

The title capped a rematch of last season’s championship between the same two clubs, with the Talons again outlasting Chicago when the stakes were highest. Utah had already taken Game 1, 2-1, behind Georgina Corrick’s four-hitter and Sahvanna Jaquish’s sacrifice fly, then finished the job with Allchin’s big day at the plate in Game 2. In a short series where one hitter can change the tenor of a game with a single swing, Allchin gave the Talons an immediate edge and never let it fade.

The championship also arrived in a setting designed to test the league’s reach. The AUSL postseason unfolded at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond, where the opener drew 2,013 attendees, and Game 1 became the first professional softball contest ever broadcast on network television. Those markers matter as much as the trophy itself: newer leagues do not just need champions, they need evidence that fans will show up in person and tune in when the product gets a bigger stage.

AI-generated illustration

That visibility has been backed by investment. Major League Baseball announced a strategic investment in the AUSL last year, pairing game distribution on MLB Network and MLB.com with joint sales and marketing efforts and broader promotional support. The league has also pointed to a sharp rise in audience interest, saying average viewership across ESPN platforms through the first two weeks of the 2026 season was up 181% from the opening weeks of 2025.

For a league still building its national footprint, a title game starring Allchin provided the kind of signature performance that can travel beyond the final score. It gave the Talons a second straight crown, gave Allchin a championship identity, and gave the AUSL a late-July case that women’s professional softball is beginning to carve out a more durable place in the sports market.