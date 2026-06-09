Alligator attacks suspect after Louisiana DWI chase ends in swamp

A reckless Louisiana DWI chase ended with a swamp, an alligator and two injured arms before Victor M. Rivas was arrested on multiple charges.

A suspected drunk-driving run from Louisiana troopers ended in a swamp, where an alligator bit the man on both arms before officers could take him into custody. Victor M. Rivas, 40, of Montz, Louisiana, was later treated at a hospital and booked after a pursuit that began on Interstate 10 and spilled into the marshes of Jefferson and St. Charles parishes.

Troopers said the chase began Sunday, June 8, 2026, after reports of a Toyota Supra being driven recklessly on Interstate 10 near Bonnabel Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. The car struck a concrete barrier and suffered a tire blowout, authorities said, before troopers later found it traveling south on Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish. After a traffic stop, police said Rivas showed signs of impairment.

Rivas then got out and ran, jumping from an elevated portion of Interstate 310 into the swamp below. He was later spotted walking along U.S. Highway 61, but when officers approached again, he fled a second time into a swampy area. That was where the alligator attacked him and injured both arms. Even after the bite, authorities said, Rivas kept trying to evade officers.

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The search turned to drone technology before officers located him and arrested him. Body-camera footage shared by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office showed the alligator and Rivas thrashing near the bank of the swamp for about 30 seconds. The sheriff’s office also used humor in its social-media reaction, saying the alligator “joined the law enforcement team.”

Rivas was transported to a local hospital and then booked on charges including DWI, resisting an officer, hit-and-run and careless operation. NBC News reported that his bond was listed at $17,500. Louisiana State Police said the episode was a stark reminder that impaired driving can trigger serious and unpredictable consequences, especially when a chase moves into terrain where a road ends and the swamp begins. Officials said the alligator was not injured and returned to the swamp.