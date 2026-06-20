Almirón sees first World Cup red card under new mouth-covering rule

Miguel Almirón became the first World Cup player sent off for covering his mouth while speaking, after VAR upheld the new rule in Paraguay’s 1-0 win over Turkey.

Miguel Almirón became the first player sent off at the 2026 World Cup under FIFA’s new mouth-covering rule, a decision that put the tournament’s latest anti-discrimination measure into force under the brightest possible spotlight. VAR backed the red card in Paraguay’s 1-0 win over Turkey in Santa Clara, California, turning a disciplinary amendment into a match-changing call that also eliminated Turkey.

The sanction was approved on April 28 in Vancouver, where The IFAB unanimously accepted FIFA-proposed law changes allowing a direct red card when a player covers the mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent. FIFA pushed the change as part of a wider effort to address discriminatory and inappropriate conduct, arguing that the gesture can be used to conceal what is being said from officials and cameras.

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The timing made the moment even sharper. The 2026 World Cup began on June 11 and is the first men’s tournament to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States. FIFA president Gianni Infantino had already signaled support for the stricter approach before the opening whistle, saying players should be expelled if they cover their mouths in a confrontation with a rival.

Several reports traced the hardening stance back to a February 2026 incident involving Vinícius Júnior and Gianluca Prestianni, which became a reference point for the new discipline. By the time Paraguay met Turkey, the rule was no longer theoretical. Almirón’s dismissal made it the first live test of whether officials would treat the gesture as a serious infraction rather than a sideline irritation.

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Paraguay still held on for the win, with Matías Galarza scoring the decisive early goal. For Turkey, the defeat ended the tournament, and for the World Cup’s referees, the episode raised an immediate operational question: whether the new mouth-covering ban will be enforced consistently when the stakes rise in knockout rounds, or only when a match provides a clean, unmistakable example.