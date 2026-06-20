AlphaFold creator John Jumper leaves Google DeepMind for Anthropic

John Jumper’s move to Anthropic strips DeepMind of AlphaFold’s scientist-builder as AI labs fight for the researchers behind the next breakthrough.

John Jumper, the scientist most closely associated with AlphaFold, has left Google DeepMind for Anthropic, a move that underscores how fiercely the biggest AI companies are now competing for the researchers who can turn frontier models into scientific tools. Jumper said on X on June 19, 2026, that he was departing after nearly nine years at DeepMind, and Google DeepMind later thanked him for his contributions and said it wished him well in his next chapter.

The departure matters because Jumper is not just another senior executive moving between labs. He was one of the co-creators of AlphaFold, the AI system that transformed protein-structure prediction and helped accelerate biological research by cutting years from the process of understanding how proteins fold. DeepMind says AlphaFold has revealed millions of 3D protein structures, and the AlphaFold Protein Structure Database now holds more than 200 million entries, created with EMBL-EBI and made freely available to researchers.

Jumper’s scientific standing gives the move unusual weight in the AI talent war. He shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Demis Hassabis and David Baker, and the Nobel Prize committee said the Hassabis-Jumper work solved a 50-year-old protein structure prediction problem. DeepMind has said that achievement showed what AI could do for science and medicine, which is exactly why losing a figure like Jumper is symbolically costly for the company.

The timing also fits a broader migration of top talent away from incumbent tech giants and toward frontier startups. Reuters linked Jumper’s exit to a wider competition involving Meta, Alphabet, Anthropic and OpenAI, where smaller labs can lure researchers with a more focused mission and less bureaucracy. His move followed closely after Noam Shazeer left Google for OpenAI on June 18, 2026, reinforcing the impression that the battle for elite AI scientists is intensifying across the industry.

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Anthropic has not commented on Jumper’s new role, but the company is already under scrutiny for a high-stakes legal and regulatory fight with the U.S. government. It is also preparing to host a virtual science event on June 30, 2026, called The Briefing: AI for Science, which will feature Anthropic leadership, life sciences executives and research institutions discussing how Claude is being used across science.

Jumper, described in reporting citing his LinkedIn profile as vice president and engineering fellow at Google DeepMind, called DeepMind a “special place” and said he would continue to follow its future discoveries. For DeepMind, his exit removes a scientist whose name is tied to one of the clearest proof points that AI can reshape biology, and for Anthropic it adds more than prestige: it adds scientific legitimacy in a market where that now has strategic value.