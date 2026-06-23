Alpine review keeps Gasly's Monaco podium case alive before Austrian Grand Prix

Alpine's review restored Pierre Gasly to Monaco's podium, but the ruling now raises a bigger question: whether F1 has opened a new route to reopen race results.

Alpine’s successful review has put Pierre Gasly back on the Monaco podium, but the bigger issue is whether Formula 1 has now set a precedent for reopening race results whenever a team can uncover a new layer of evidence. The stewards accepted Alpine’s challenge, rescinded Gasly’s two five-second penalties and restored him to third place, leaving the sport to confront how far a Right of Review can reach.

Gasly’s race had already swung sharply before the penalties hit. He started ninth, climbed to fourth in a contest shaped by two Safety Cars and a red flag, then moved to third when George Russell served a late drive-through penalty. That result vanished when Gasly was punished twice for pit-lane speeding and dropped to seventh, prompting him to describe the finish as “heartbroken” after crossing the line in third before the sanctions were applied.

Alpine filed two petitions for a Right of Review on June 7, and the stewards held a hearing by video conference on Thursday June 11. The FIA said the petitions were admissible because they identified a significant and relevant new element that had not been available when the original decisions were made. Under FIA rules, that standard is central: a team must produce new evidence that could not reasonably have been presented within the 96-hour window set out in Article 14.4.1.

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The new material cut to the heart of the original ruling. The FIA said Alpine presented telemetry showing Gasly activated the pit-lane speed limiter before entry and did not exceed the speed limit. It also said there was a discrepancy involving the pit-lane timing loops, and that Formula One Management and the FIA knew about the issue in advance while the race stewards did not. The infringement itself had been recorded as 0.1 km/h over Monaco’s 60 km/h pit-lane limit.

That decision left the classification changed again, but not settled. The FIA’s revised championship points document noted notices of intention to appeal from McLaren and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and McLaren later lodged a notification of appeal against Gasly’s reinstated podium. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, which had filed its own Right of Review over Russell’s Monaco penalty, withdrew that challenge on June 18 after saying it had explored all options and would not pursue the matter further.

Source: formula1.com

For now, Monaco has become less a verdict than a test case. If a classification can be rewritten days later on the basis of loop data and telemetry, the next dispute will not be whether teams appeal, but how often they will try.